Many Swiss Valleys Face Considerable Landslide Risk

In addition to the"best-monitored slope in Europe" above the landslide village of Brienz, there is a considerable risk of landslides in many other Swiss valleys, particularly in the eastern canton Graubünden. Every tenth building in the canton is located in a general natural hazard zone. This content was published on June 7, 2025 - 11:33

Probably the best-known case of high landslide risk is currently in Brienz in canton Bern. Around 80 residents of the village in the Albula Valley have been evacuated since November due to the threat of a rock avalanche. But that's not all. The entire mountain above the village has been intensively monitored for years and, according to the responsible municipality of Albula, is the“best-monitored slope in Europe”.

Back in spring 2023, around 1.2 million cubic metres of debris came loose and stopped just short of the village. All residents were evacuated early back then too.

