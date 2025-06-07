Many Swiss Valleys Face Considerable Landslide Risk
Probably the best-known case of high landslide risk is currently in Brienz in canton Bern. Around 80 residents of the village in the Albula Valley have been evacuated since November due to the threat of a rock avalanche. But that's not all. The entire mountain above the village has been intensively monitored for years and, according to the responsible municipality of Albula, is the“best-monitored slope in Europe”.
Back in spring 2023, around 1.2 million cubic metres of debris came loose and stopped just short of the village. All residents were evacuated early back then too.More More Thirty residents return home following Swiss landslide
This content was published on Jun 6, 2025 Thirty residents return home following a landslide that destroyed houses in the Blatten region.Read more: Thirty residents return home following Swiss landslid
