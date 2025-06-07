Argentina Team's Kerala Visit Back On Track, Says Sports Minister As Sponsors Clear Payments

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman has stated that the Argentina national football team is expected to visit Kerala between October and November. In an interview with Asianet News, the minister mentioned that sponsors have made payments to facilitate the team's arrival, and final decisions will be made once representatives from the Argentina team management arrive in Kerala.

Previously, the minister had announced the visit of Lionel Messi and the Argentina team through a Facebook post, generating widespread excitement across the state. According to him, Thiruvananthapuram is the primary venue being considered for the match, although Kochi is also under consideration. He expressed optimism about preparing the stadium to host the world champions.

The Argentina Football Association (AFA) and the Kerala government are expected to jointly announce the official schedule. The initiative to invite Argentina followed the AFA's public appreciation of Kerala's overwhelming support during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which Argentina went on to win.

Encouraged by this goodwill, the Kerala government extended an invitation to the team and began coordinating efforts to host a friendly match. However, bringing the star-studded squad to India proved financially challenging due to the substantial costs involved.

A sponsorship deal was signed with Reporter Broadcasting Company to bring the Argentina team to India. However, reports suggest that the sponsor failed to pay 50% of the agreed amount within the stipulated 45-day period, even after being granted an extension.

Following this setback, the AFA released its official schedule for friendly matches in 2024, which confirms that Argentina will not be visiting India this year. Instead, the team will play two matches in China in October.

However, after these complications, Minister Abdurahiman has now indicated that the World Champions will arrive in Kerala and discussions are still ongoing, with more clarity expected once the Argentina team's officials arrive in Kerala.