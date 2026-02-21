403
Spain Plans to Push EU to End Sanctions on Venezuela’s Interim Leader
(MENAFN) Spain’s top diplomat announced on Friday that Madrid plans to formally ask the European Union to lift the sanctions currently imposed on Venezuela’s interim president following the approval of a recent amnesty law by Venezuelan legislators.
According to reports, the Spanish foreign minister said that sanctions should not be an end in themselves but a tool to encourage a broad and peaceful political dialogue. “Sanctions are never an end in themselves; they are a means to an end, to bring about this broad, peaceful, and democratic dialogue in Venezuela,” he told reporters.
The amnesty bill, backed unanimously by lawmakers in Caracas, is intended to provide “a general and full amnesty for crimes or offenses committed” over many years, including politically driven acts linked to the 2024 presidential election.
Spain’s announcement follows months of political change in Venezuela, where recent developments have included the removal of the previous president by foreign forces, the passage of key legal reforms, and the release of numerous people previously jailed on political charges.
Spanish officials argued that the EU should acknowledge these steps by revisiting its sanctions regime, a move that ultimately would require approval from all member states within the bloc.
