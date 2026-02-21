403
EU Commissioner Calls On Eastern Congo Rebels to Allow Humanitarian Aid
(MENAFN) The European Union’s Commissioner for Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, called on rebel forces in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to open humanitarian corridors to reach millions of civilians affected by conflict.
Lahbib met with leaders of the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23), a coalition that includes M23 rebels, in Goma during a regional tour that also took her to Rwanda and Burundi. The visit aimed to assess humanitarian needs and push for unhindered access to aid.
“I came to Goma with a humanitarian mandate. I had a frank and constructive meeting with representatives of AFC/M23 to press for humanitarian access for millions of civilians in eastern DRC. Aid must reach those in need without delay, through secure humanitarian corridors,” she told reporters. “International Humanitarian Law must be respected to protect civilians. This is a shared responsibility across the region. I conveyed this message in Kinshasa, Bujumbura and Kigali. I received commitments from all parties I met and I hope that these commitments will be implemented so that this mission bears fruit.”
The region has seen increased military activity, with Burundi deploying troops alongside DRC government forces against M23 rebels. Thousands of Congolese refugees have crossed into Burundi since December 2025 due to the ongoing conflict.
The United Nations considers eastern Congo one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises, with armed conflict and large-scale displacement putting millions at risk. During Lahbib’s visit, the EU pledged €81.2 million in humanitarian aid for the Great Lakes region.
The M23, which allegedly receives backing from Rwanda, controls major areas in eastern Congo, including Goma and Bukavu, captured early in 2025. While the DRC, the UN, and Western nations accuse Rwanda of supporting the rebels, Kigali has denied the allegations.
