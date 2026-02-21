403
Spain's Alcaraz Crowned Qatar Open Champion
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- Spain's world number one Carlos Alcaraz was crowned champion of the Qatar Open after defeating France's rising star Arthur Fils in straight sets in the final held in the Qatari capital, Doha.
Alcaraz secured a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory in Saturday's final to claim his maiden title at the tournament, becoming the fourth Spanish player to lift the trophy.
In the doubles event, the British-Hungarian duo of Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara clinched the men's doubles title at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2026 edition.
Patten and Heliovaara defeated the defending British champions Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, in Friday's final played at the main court of the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.
The 2026 Qatar ExxonMobil Open kicked off in Doha last Monday, featuring a number of the world's top-ranked players. (end)
