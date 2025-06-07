Sharjah Announces 3-Day Free Parking During Eid Al Adha Holidays
Sharjah has announced free parking for three days of the Eid Al Adha holiday, the Sharjah Municipality stated on June 4.
Public parking users in the city will be exempt from parking fees from Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8.
This exemption does not apply to the seven-day paid public parking zones, which are operational throughout the week and official holidays, and identified by the blue parking information signs.
Meanwhile in Dubai, motorists will get four days of free parking after the Roads and Transport Authority earlier announced free parking from June 5 to 8.
Salik toll gates on the other hand will implement the variable road toll pricing throughout the four days of the Eid Al Adha holidays. Salik had earlier clarified that toll gates are not free on public holidays but are subject to the variable toll rates as per the designated schedule.
The Sharjah Municipality also announced that all medical fitness centres of the Sharjah Municipality will be closed from Thursday, June 5, to Sunday, June 8. Regular operations will continue from Monday, June 9.
The veterinary clinic in Al Jubail will also be closed from Thursday, June 5, to Sunday, June 8.
On May 29, Sharjah authorities announced a four-day public holiday for Eid Al Adha. This came after the Federal Authority of Human Resources announced that government employees in UAE will get a four-day weekend for Eid Al Adha this year.
