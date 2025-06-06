June 6 Will Go Down In History: LG Sinha

File photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday termed the inauguration of the Chenab and Anji rail bridges by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a“historic moment” in the region's development journey.“What a momentous day! June 6, 2025, will go down in history.

Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji inaugurated the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, and the Anji Bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge-making the dream of connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari a reality,” Sinha said in a post on X.

Sinha declared that the long-held vision of connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari is no longer just a slogan but has been transformed into reality with the inauguration and flagging off of the Vande Bharat trains to the valley.

Speaking at a public rally following the launch of the Kashmir rail service, Sinha said the historic inauguration has not only linked Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India by rail but has also connected the hearts of millions across the nation.

“I feel 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' is no longer just a slogan after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat trains running between Katra and Srinagar. This is now a reality,” the LG said.

He further highlighted that the rail connectivity fulfills the dream of former home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who envisioned a unified and strong India.“Today, we have connected not just railway tracks but also the hearts of lakhs of Indian citizens,” Sinha added.

The inauguration event also witnessed Prime Minister Modi unveiling some of India's most iconic engineering feats: the world's highest Chenab Railway Bridge, the country's first cable-stayed Anji Rail Bridge, and the entire Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. These infrastructure marvels are set to redefine connectivity and spur economic prosperity in the region.

Terming the occasion historic and momentous, Sinha expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for dedicating these projects to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the nation at large.

“The skills of our engineers and the dedication of workers who carved through the challenging Himalayan terrain have bridged gaps between the 'crown jewel of India' and the rest of the country,” he said.

The LG also emphasized the transformative socio-economic progress the Union Territory has witnessed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the last six years.“The prime minister's policies, speedy implementation, and push for industrialization have brought Jammu and Kashmir to the forefront of growth,” he noted.

Sinha revealed that since April 2022, projects worth over Rs 1.15 lakh crore have been dedicated or had their foundation stones laid in the region, signifying an unprecedented development push.

He also praised the government's firm stance against terrorism, referring to Operation Sindoor, which avenged the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and marked a clear red line against terror activities.“Our armed forces are prepared to protect the nation's integrity while creative power is harnessed for building a developed India,” he said.

In addition to rail connectivity, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several critical road infrastructure projects to improve last-mile connectivity, especially in border areas. These include the widening of National Highway-701 from Rafiabad to Kupwara and the construction of the Shopian bypass road on NH-444, worth over Rs 1,952 crore.

The LG also mentioned two new flyovers at Sangrama Junction on National Highway-1 and at Bemina Junction on National Highway-44, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving commuter experience in Srinagar.

Highlighting developments in healthcare, Sinha announced the foundation stone laying of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra, a Rs 350-crore project that will become the first medical college in the Reasi district and significantly boost regional healthcare infrastructure.

With these developments, Jammu and Kashmir stands on the threshold of a new era, one defined by integration, connectivity, and progress, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha affirmed.