Brookfield Corporation Announces Results Of Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
|Director Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|M. Elyse Allan
|1,115,730,515
|99.34
|7,447,479
|0.66
|Janice Fukakusa
|1,105,417,333
|98.42
|17,760,661
|1.58
|Maureen Kempston Darkes
|1,098,031,177
|97.76
|25,146,817
|2.24
|Frank J. McKenna
|1,039,694,592
|92.57
|83,483,402
|7.43
|Hutham S. Olayan
|1,107,930,924
|98.64
|15,247,070
|1.36
|Satish C. Rai
|1,120,574,949
|99.77
|2,603,045
|0.23
|Diana L. Taylor
|1,066,550,620
|94.96
|56,627,374
|5.04
|Justin B. Beber
|832,746,877
|74.14
|290,431,117
|25.86
Management received a proxy from the holder of Class B Shares to vote all 85,120 Class B Shares for each of the eight directors nominated by this shareholder class:
|Director Nominee
|Votes For %
|Howard S. Marks
|100.0
|Rafael Miranda
|100.0
|Lord O'Donnell
|100.0
|Jeffrey M. Blidner
|100.0
|Jack L. Cockwell
|100.0
|Bruce Flatt
|100.0
|Brian D. Lawson
|100.0
|Samuel J.B. Pollock
|100.0
A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A and Class B Shares represented at the company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders is available on SEDAR+ at .
About Brookfield Corporation
Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Alternative Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate.
We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).
For more information, please visit our website at or contact:
|Media
|Investor Relations
|Kerrie McHugh
|Katie Battaglia
|Tel: (212) 618-3469
|Tel: (416) 359-8544
|Email: ...
|Email: ...
