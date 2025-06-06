403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City Da Nang Celebrates Vietnam's Culinary Ascent With 9 One Star, 2 Green Star, And 63 Bib Gourmand
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)
The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang One MICHELIN Star and MICHELIN Guide Special Awards The newly released restaurant selection showcases 181 establishments – featuring 9 One MICHELIN Star restaurants (of which, 1 new and 1 promoted), 63 Bib Gourmand (of which, 9 new entries), as well as 109 establishments selected for their quality cuisine (of which, 14 newcomers). New additions include 10 from Hanoi (5 Bib Gourmand and 5 MICHELIN Selected), 7 from Ho Chi Minh City (1 One MICHELIN Star and 6 MICHELIN Selected) and 7 from Da Nang (4 Bib Gourmand and 3 MICHELIN Selected). One Hanoi restaurant is newly awarded a MICHELIN Green Star for its commitment towards an eco-friendlier sustainable practice. “This year, we are proud to witness a rise in the number of Starred restaurants, driven by a new generation of talented chefs. Many are returning to their roots, using modern techniques to tell stories of their hometowns and to revive childhood flavors. At the same time, street food stalls, family-run eateries, and long-standing local shops continue to preserve culinary traditions with authenticity and passion.” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.“For our inspectors, the journey of discovering new restaurants in Vietnam remains as exciting as ever. They have been inspired by the dedication, creativity, and pursuit of excellence shown by culinary professionals across the country - and they are eager to uncover even more gems in the years to come.” One MICHELIN Star: A Milestone Year This year's selection features 9 restaurants awarded One MICHELIN Star – of which, one directly joins the selection with a Star and one is promoted from last year:
-
The 2025 MICHELIN Guide selection in Vietnam features a record 181 establishments: 9 One MICHELIN Star (1 new and 1 promoted), 2 MICHELIN Green Star (1 new), 63 Bib Gourmand (9 new), and 109 MICHELIN Selected (14 new).
CieL (Ho Chi Minh City) directly debuts with One MICHELIN Star, while Coco Dining (Ho Chi Minh City) is promoted to One MICHELIN Star.
The new MICHELIN Green Star is awarded to Lamai Garden (Hanoi), joining Nén Danang in showcasing outstanding eco-friendly commitments.
The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Hanoi | Ho Chi Minh City | Da Nang One MICHELIN Star and MICHELIN Guide Special Awards The newly released restaurant selection showcases 181 establishments – featuring 9 One MICHELIN Star restaurants (of which, 1 new and 1 promoted), 63 Bib Gourmand (of which, 9 new entries), as well as 109 establishments selected for their quality cuisine (of which, 14 newcomers). New additions include 10 from Hanoi (5 Bib Gourmand and 5 MICHELIN Selected), 7 from Ho Chi Minh City (1 One MICHELIN Star and 6 MICHELIN Selected) and 7 from Da Nang (4 Bib Gourmand and 3 MICHELIN Selected). One Hanoi restaurant is newly awarded a MICHELIN Green Star for its commitment towards an eco-friendlier sustainable practice. “This year, we are proud to witness a rise in the number of Starred restaurants, driven by a new generation of talented chefs. Many are returning to their roots, using modern techniques to tell stories of their hometowns and to revive childhood flavors. At the same time, street food stalls, family-run eateries, and long-standing local shops continue to preserve culinary traditions with authenticity and passion.” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.“For our inspectors, the journey of discovering new restaurants in Vietnam remains as exciting as ever. They have been inspired by the dedication, creativity, and pursuit of excellence shown by culinary professionals across the country - and they are eager to uncover even more gems in the years to come.” One MICHELIN Star: A Milestone Year This year's selection features 9 restaurants awarded One MICHELIN Star – of which, one directly joins the selection with a Star and one is promoted from last year:
-
CieL (Ho Chi Minh City) – NEW – Innovative cuisine with meticulous technique and an intimate dining experience.
Coco Dining (Ho Chi Minh City) – PROMOTED – A stylish dining room where Chef Thanh Vuong Vo presents contemporary cuisine that blends Vietnamese recipes with modern techniques and fermentation.
They join retaining One MICHEIN Star recipients: Gia , Hibana by Koki , Tầm Vị (Hanoi); Long Trieu , Ănăn Saigon , Akuna (Ho Chi Minh City); and La Maison 1888 (Da Nang).
-
The MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award
-
The MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award
-
The MICHELIN Guide Service Award
-
9 One MICHELIN Star (of which 1 new and 1 promoted)
2 MICHELIN Green Star (of which, 1 new)
63 Bib Gourmand (of which, 9 new)
109 MICHELIN Selected (of which, 14 new)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment