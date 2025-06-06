Joanne Shaw Taylor Releases Highly Acclaimed New Album Black & Gold Today Via Journeyman Records

Album Out Now Featuring Fan Favorites and Latest Single“Love Lives Here,” Joanne's Reimagining of the Faces Classic

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- British blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor has officially released her highly anticipated new album Black & Gold today via Journeyman Records. To mark the occasion, she's also sharing the album's latest single,“Love Lives Here”-a soulful reinterpretation of the classic Faces track and a fitting final chapter in the album's rollout.STREAM the New Album Black & Gold. WATCH the Official Music Video for“Love Lives Here”. Get The Black & Gold Album NOW .“I'm a huge Rod Stewart fan. This is one of my favorite Faces songs,” Joanne shares.“Again, moving forward into what I see as another chapter in my life and music after ten albums, I wanted to put a lot of things behind me but I also wanted to move forward on a positive note. Love lives here, says it all really.”Produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith), Black & Gold finds Joanne pushing her sound into bold new territory, balancing fiery blues-rock with elements of soulful pop, introspective songwriting, and sweeping cinematic textures. The 10-track album features a mix of originals and covers-including a shimmering take on Sam Sparro's“Black & Gold”-and showcases Joanne's evolution as a songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist.“I went into writing and recording Black & Gold knowing it was my tenth studio album,” Joanne explains.“For me, it felt like a really exciting chance to creatively close the first chapter in my recording career and intro into the next decade of writing and recording. For that reason, I welcomed the chance to not only write some songs that were maybe different to styles I've tried before but also I used it as an opportunity to write songs that I needed to write for myself-to address some relationships and topics that I hadn't before so I can move forward creatively and personally into an exciting new chapter in my career. I also included two covers that I'd always loved and wanted to record. I hope this is a very exciting album for the fans, and once again, I want to thank them for joining and supporting me on this ridiculously fun journey.”Early reviews of Black & Gold have been overwhelmingly positive, praising both its musical breadth and emotional depth. Classic Rock hailed it as a“9/10” release, declaring“blues chanteuse strikes gold,” while Powerplay Magazine also awarded it 9/10, calling the title track“warm and welcoming, with a smoothness as silky as its name suggests.” Guitarist Magazine celebrated Joanne's range, writing,“From the opening acoustic Americana of 'Hold Of My Heart' to the stomping rock of 'I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down,'” the album,“reinforces Joanne's place in the firmament of today's brightest stars.” American Blues Scene added,“Each track tells a story that stands on its own. Yet taken as a whole, they reflect a deeply personal experience, showcasing the depth of Joanne's artistry.”The release of Black & Gold caps off a months-long campaign that has seen Joanne drop a series of acclaimed singles, including“Summer Love”, the emotionally raw“Look What I've Become,” the fearless“What Are You Gonna Do Now,” the high-octane“Hell Of A Good Time,” the introspective“Grayer Shade of Blue,” and her defiant anthem“I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down.” Together, they paint a vivid portrait of a woman reclaiming her story, set against the diverse sonic palette of her new album, Black & Gold.The new album arrives as Joanne prepares for a busy touring season. Following a successful U.S. spring run, she'll hit the road throughout the summer with appearances at major festivals and venues across North America and Europe, including Pori Jazz Festival, Blues From The Top, Chenango Blues Festival, and more. This fall, she'll return to the U.S. for a coast-to-coast headline tour running from October through mid-November-and today, she's also announced a new run of European dates hitting in late September and October. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit .Known for her commanding stage presence and fiery musicianship, Joanne continues to deliver electrifying performances that blend fan favorites with new material from Black & Gold, affirming her place at the forefront of modern blues and guitar-driven rock.2025 Summer Tour Dates & FestivalsJune 13 – Henderson, KY – WC Handy FestivalJune 28 – Winter Park, CO – Blues From The TopJuly 12 – Salamanca, Spain – Festival Blues BéjarJuly 17 – Pori, FI – Pori Jazz FestivalJuly 18 – Kent, UK – Maid Of Stone FestivalJuly 26 - Brezoi, RO - Live Music Summer CampAugust 5 – Ridgefield, CT – The Ridgefield PlayhouseAugust 6 – Riverhead, NY – Suffolk TheaterAugust 8 – Salisbury, MA – Blue Ocean Music HallAugust 9 – Holyoke, MA – De La Luz SoundstageAugust 10 – North Truro, MA – Payomet Performing Arts CenterAugust 12 – Arden, DE – Arden Concert GildAugust 14 – Newton, NJ – The Newton TheatreAugust 15 – Bethlehem, PA – Summer Series FestivalAugust 16 – Norwich, NY – Chenango Blues Festival2025 European Fall Tour **September 24 - Bath, UK - The ForumSeptember 25 - York, UK - York BarbicanSeptember 27 - Wolverhampton, UK - Wulfran HallSeptember 28 - Eastbourne, UK - Devonshire Park TheatreSeptember 30 - Arnhem, NL - Luxor LiveOctober 1 - Tilburg, NL - Poppodium 013October 3 - Leipzig, DE - AnkerOctober 4 - Torgau, DE - KulturbastionOctober 5 - Berlin, DE - Columbia TheaterOctover 7 - Mainz, DE - Kultursentrim MainzOctober 9 - London, UK - Cadogan Hall** Tickets on Sale June 6, 20252025 Fall U.S. TourOctober 17 – Bonita Springs, FL – Arts Bonita Performing Arts CenterOctober 18 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol TheatreOctober 21 – Asheville, NC - Diana Wortham TheatreOctober 22 – Raleigh, NC – Fletcher Opera TheaterOctober 24 – Wilmington, NC – Kenan AuditoriumOctober 25 – Savannah, GA – District LiveOctober 27 – Atlanta, GA – Variety PlayhouseOctober 28 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon TheatreOctober 31 – Old Saybrook, CT – The KateNovember 1 – Nashua, NH – Nashua Center for the ArtsNovember 4 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive @ Cleveland MasonicNovember 7 – West Bend, WI – The Bend TheaterNovember 8 – Viroqua, WI – Historic Temple TheatreNovember 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Parkway TheaterNovember 11 – Madison, WI – Atwood Music HallNovember 13 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle TheatreNovember 14 – St. Louis – Delmar HallNovember 16 – Wichita, KS – The CotillionBlack & Gold by Joanne Shaw TaylorTrack Listing1. Hold Of My Heart2. All The Things I Said3. Black & Gold4. Who's Gonna Love Me Now?5. I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down6. Summer Love7. Grayer Shade Of Blue8. Hell Of A Good Time9. Look What I've Become10. What Are You Gonna Do Now?For more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [..., 973.330.1711]

