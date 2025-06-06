Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palestinian Child Shot Dead In Khan Yunis

2025-06-06 08:02:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: A Palestinian child was shot dead Friday morning by Israeli occupation forces northwest of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Since today's early morning, central and northern Khan Yunis have been under continuous Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling, with Israeli warplanes flying intensively amid continuous gunfire.

