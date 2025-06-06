Sushi Restaurants Market Is Booming So Rapidly Kura, Komuro, Aida

Sushi Restaurants Market

Sushi Restaurants Market is projected to grow from $17.4 Billion in 2025 to $23.3 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.74%.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The latest study released on the Global Sushi Restaurants Market by USD Analytics Market evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2034. The Sushi Restaurants market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Kappa Sushi (United States), GENKI SUSHI (Japan), HAMAZUSHI (Japan), Kura Corporation (Japan), Peace Dining Corporation (United States), Sushiro Global Holdings (Japan), Komuro (Japan), Kiku (United Kingdom), Isami (France), Aida (France)

Definition:

Sushi is a Japanese dish which is prepared with vinegar rice, sugar, and salt. It served with various ingredients such as seafood, vegetables, and tropical fruits. By opting for a sushi restaurant the consumer can also get an option of egg rolls, miso soup or salad with the ginger dressings. The sushi restaurants are available across the world, but majority of them are found in Japan. Moreover, the chef in sushi restaurant is called Itamae which is referred to as sushi chef. It requires years of training to become the same.

Market Drivers:

.Increasing popularity of Japanese cuisine globally

Market Trends:

.Rising health consciousness, demand for exotic cuisines

Challenges:

.High operational costs, dependency on high-quality raw materials like fresh fish

Major Highlights of the Sushi Restaurants Market report released by USD Analytics

by Type (Single sushi restaurant, Kaiten Zushi), Price range (High range, Mid-range, Low range), Sushi Type (Nigiri, Sashimi, Maki, Uramaki, Temaki, Others)

Global Sushi Restaurants market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

.The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

.North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

.South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

.Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

.Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Objectives of the Report

. -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Sushi Restaurants market by value and volume.

.-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Sushi Restaurants market.

.-To showcase the development of the Sushi Restaurants market in different parts of the world.

.-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Sushi Restaurants market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

.-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Sushi Restaurants market.

.-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Sushi Restaurants market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Sushi Restaurants Market Study Coverage:

.It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Sushi Restaurants market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

.Sushi Restaurants Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

.Sushi Restaurants Market Production by Region Sushi Restaurants Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in Sushi Restaurants Market Report:

.Sushi Restaurants Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

.Sushi Restaurants Market Competition by Manufacturers

.Sushi Restaurants Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2025-2034)

.Sushi Restaurants Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2025-2034)

.Sushi Restaurants Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Traditional, Conveyor Belt}

.Sushi Restaurants Market Analysis by Application {Dining, Quick Service Restaurants}

.Sushi Restaurants Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Sushi Restaurants Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

.Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.

Key questions answered

.How feasible is Sushi Restaurants market for long-term investment?

.What are influencing factors driving the demand for Sushi Restaurants near future?

.What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Sushi Restaurants market growth?

.What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.

