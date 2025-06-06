Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
8 Amazing South Indian Dishes Using Leftover Rice

2025-06-06 03:09:50
Don't toss that leftover rice! In South India, rice is a staple, and there are tons of dishes you can make with it. Here are 8 easy South Indian recipes using leftover rice that are perfect for any meal, even your lunchbox.

Chitranna, or lemon rice, is a Karnataka classic. Leftover rice is tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chilies, then flavored with turmeric and lemon juice. It's refreshing and zesty!

Curd rice, or Thayir Sadam in Tamil Nadu, is simple and comforting. Leftover rice is mixed with yogurt and tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies.

Poornam Boorelu is a traditional sweet made with rice flour and a lentil filling. It's a festive treat for special occasions.Pulihora, also known as Puliyodharai or Puliyogare, is tangy and spicy. It's made with tamarind, curry leaves, peanuts, and spices.

Pungulu is a popular Andhra Pradesh snack. Ground leftover rice is mixed with chilies, onions, and spices, then deep-fried.

Pothrekulu is a sweet treat from Andhra Pradesh. Thin rice starch sheets are filled with jaggery and ghee.Uttapam is a thick, soft dosa made from leftover rice batter, topped with onions, tomatoes, chilies, and cilantro.You can even make idli with leftover rice! Grind soaked lentils with the rice, add salt, and steam.

