Omniwatch Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2025 American Business Awards®

OmniWatch wins Gold Stevie® Award in the 2025 American Business Awards®

Stevie® Award winners will be celebrated during a gala event on June 10, 2025 in New York.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OmniWatch was named the winner of a Gold StevieAward for Company of the Year in the Computer Services category in The 23rd Annual American Business AwardsThe American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning“crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 10.More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. OmniWatch was nominated for Company of the Year in the Computer Services category.OmniWatch launched in 2023 in San Diego, CA with the intent to revolutionize how individuals monitor and protect their online presence.As a cutting-edge identity theft monitoring solution, OmniWatch delivers real-time alerts about credit access, identity theft, and the dark web.The OmniWatch suite of features provides optimal online safety with robust protection options, including one of, if not the most, comprehensive identity theft insurance coverage plans in the industry, dark web monitoring, and their most recent offering: the Scam Protection Center.The Scam Protection Center provides users with an easy-to-access tool to check for scams anywhere, anytime, right on their phone. The feature allows users to check messages, emails, and links for safety before they open them. This extra security measure can help users avoid ransomware, social engineering schemes, and other forms of digital fraud.In addition to the scam protection features, OmniWatch has the industry's leading anti-theft insurance package options available for users.Elite members have coverage for ID theft protection that most other providers don't cover.Banks, financial institutions like Zelle, and credit card companies won't cover ransomware or social engineering (when you get tricked into sharing credentials or money with a scammer), but OmniWatch does.OmniWatch recognized that online scammers are evolving their techniques using AI technology. With these advancements, threats are becoming more sophisticated and harder to detect, so protection needs to be adjusted accordingly.A StevieAward Judge commented,“OmniWatch impresses with its industry-leading $2M identity theft insurance and rare coverage for ransomware and social engineering scams-setting it apart from competitors. The Scam Protection Center adds proactive defense capabilities, while real-time dark web monitoring and intuitive UX elevate user confidence. Backed by customer testimonials and rapid growth, OmniWatch is a decisive innovator in digital identity protection.”This is OmniWatch's first StevieAward nomination and Gold win . With a clear focus on protection, prevention, and product growth, OmniWatch is slated to expand and shake up the identity theft industry with fresh, innovative, and award-winning product design and functionality.“Being recognized with the Gold StevieAward is a huge moment for us-it shows we're building something that genuinely matters to people.We created OmniWatch to help people take real control over their digital security. This recognition fuels our momentum to keep raising the bar for online protection.Thank you to the American Business Awards, our dedicated team, and the customers who trust us to keep them safe.”– Steven Gray, CEO

