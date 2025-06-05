Award-Winning Actress Haillye Young Miller's Career Continues To Gain Momentum

Haillye Young Miller

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From Fort Worth to Los Angeles, Haillye Young Miller has carved a path in the entertainment industry marked by passion, talent, and perseverance. Represented by Linda McAlister Talent, Miller is steadily building a name for herself through award winning work on-screen and dynamic stage performances.

In September 2024, Miller received the best actress award at Indie X Film Fest for her leading role as Hope in the short film "Carny Hallelujah!", written by Miller's friend, Anne Paquette. The film, which earned a spot on the Cleveland International Film Festival's Hotlist, follows the emotional journey of a preacher's daughter who, after uncovering her father's corruption, escapes to a carnival and becomes friends with a carny girl. Their alliance unfolds in an adventurous Thelma & Louise-style story of survival and redemption.

Most recently, Miller captivated audiences in the Hope Starts Here One-Act Play Festival at The Ruskin Group Theatre in Santa Monica-an event benefiting L.A. fire relief efforts. The overwhelming response led to an extension of the festival and inspired the adaptation of the play into a forthcoming pilot.

“There's no magic or adrenaline rush like performing live,” Miller says.“The symbiosis of energy between the audience and actors is something special.”

Miller's artistic roots run deep, shaped by early exposure to classic cinema and TV with her grandmother.“She was always my biggest supporter,” says Miller.“She enrolled me in dance, voice lessons, and theater. I loved it all.”

A turning point for Miller happened early on in her life, when she watched the 1959 classic "Gidget".“I had a vision of myself to one day be singing, dancing, and surfing in Southern California. From that moment on, I knew I would call L.A. home.”

Now living that childhood dream, Miller continues to grow her on-screen portfolio with roles in "Meeting Ms. Leigh"-currently streaming on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Tubi-and "Edge", a short film written and directed by Anne Paquette that gained recognition on the festival circuit.

Miller's ambitions extend beyond acting. She's actively developing projects as a writer, director, and producer, with a focus on stories that resonate with emotion and meaning.“I have a passion for telling powerful stories, whether it be in front of or behind the camera.”

Her acting dreams remain ambitious.“I'd love to play an FBI or CIA agent, or maybe even a dragon rider with magical powers,” she says.“But I'd also sit in a makeup chair for hours to become a completely different creature. I love transformation and the craft behind it.”

Miller finds inspiration from trailblazers of the past and present.“I admire Natalie Wood, Vivien Leigh, Viola Davis, Jessica Lange, and Angela Bassett-women with deep conviction and commanding presence. And I look up to Greta Gerwig for the way she's redefining storytelling as a multi-hyphenated artist.”

Miller continues to push forward with the same fire that fueled her ambitions from the start. She draws strength from a quote by Paul Robeson:“Artists are the gatekeepers of truth. We are civilization's radical voice.”

