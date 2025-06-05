Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New ECB Forecasts Show Inflation Coming Down Faster

2025-06-05 02:25:55
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Frankfurt, Germany: The European Central Bank on Thursday said it expected inflation to reach its two-percent target this year as it released a new set of economic estimates but kept growth projections largely stable.

Here is a table with the ECB's major projections. The previous forecasts from March are given in brackets.

The figures are expressed as percentage changes, and are all positive unless indicated otherwise.

2025 - 2026 - 2027

- Real GDP growth0.9 (0.9) 1.1 (1.2)1.3 (1.3)
- Inflation 2.0 (2.3) 1.6 (1.9)2.0 (2.0)
- Private consumption1.2 (1.4) 1.2 (1.2)1.2 (1.2)
- Government consumption1.6 (1.2) 1.2 (1.1)1.0 (1.0)
- Investment0.7 (1.2) 1.7 (1.7)1.9 (1.4)
- Exports 0.5 (0.8) 1.6 (2.3)2.6 (2.7)
- Imports 1.9 (1.9) 2.0 (2.6)2.7 (2.8)

MENAFN05062025000063011010ID1109642531

