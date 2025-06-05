Banqup Group Completes The Divestment Of 21Grams Group

La Hulpe, Belgium – 5 June 2025, 7:00 p.m. CET – Inside Information - Banqup Group SA, formerly Unifiedpost Group SA, (Euronext: UPG) (Banqup, Company), a leading provider of integrated business communications solutions, today announced the completion of the sale of all shares in the 21grams group ("21grams") to PostNord Strålfors AB ("PostNord Strålfors").

The transaction was announced on 5 July 2024 and has been completed following the fulfilment of all conditions precedent, including the approval from the Swedish Competition Authority granted on 30 May 2025 .

The transaction has been completed for a preliminary cash consideration of SEK 158,7 million, on a cash- and debt-free basis, based on an enterprise value of SEK 200 million. The final purchase price remains subject to customary post-closing adjustments, including a review of 21grams' closing accounts. Of the total consideration, SEK 23,5 million remains in escrow for a term of nine months. In addition, SEK 48,4 million of intercompany receivables between Banqup and the 21grams group entities has been settled as part of this transaction.

The proceeds will be used to strengthen Banqup's balance sheet and to further reduce its net financial debt.

In 2024, 21grams generated total revenue of € 79,4 million with a gross margin of 17,4% and a positive EBITDA of € 1,9 million. As of 31 December 2024, 21grams employed 76 full-time equivalents across Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. The business will now operate under PostNord Strålfors' ownership.

As previously announced, Banqup Group and PostNord Strålfors have signed a strategic partnership agreement to accelerate the rollout of the Banqup platform across the Nordic region. Under the agreement, PostNord Strålfors will act as the exclusive distributor of Banqup in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland for a period of at least five years and will utilise Banqup's e-invoicing infrastructure to support its corporate clients in sending e-invoices to destinations outside the Nordics. This partnership is designed to create an interconnected solution, providing broader coverage and more efficient services for clients across and beyond the Nordic region. Both parties are committed to supporting the rollout and development of the Banqup platform and to jointly strengthening the distribution network and customer support services.

Nicolas de Beco , CEO of Banqup Group, commented: "The completion of the 21grams divestment marks another milestone in our strategic transformation into a pure-play SaaS provider and aligns with our focus on growing core digital services whilst also strengthening our balance sheet. Furthermore, the strategic partnership with PostNord Strålfors will create new opportunities, and we look forward to leveraging their extensive network to accelerate the adoption of our Banqup platform across the Nordic markets. I would like to thank our employees in the Nordics for their contributions to our company over the years."

Ylva Ekborn , CEO of PostNord Strålfors Group, added:“PostNord Strålfors, a full-service provider in the customer communication market, is enhancing its offerings through the acquisition of 21grams and a strategic partnership with Banqup Group. This collaboration allows us to deliver a significantly wider range of services with a strong Nordic reach. We see PostNord Strålfors and 21grams as a great match to further evolve our offerings within the customer communication management segment, and we will now focus on the integration of 21grams. Additionally, we look forward to getting to know and welcome our new colleagues onboard”.

Financial Calendar:



26 August 2025: Publication of the H1 2025 results (webcast) 13 November 2025: Publication of the Q3 2025 business update

