Quota Slipping? Rewrite The Script At Carew International's DPS® Workshop - Live In Cincinnati, June 24-26

CINCINNATI, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Salesforce, 84% of sales reps missed their quota last year, and nearly 70% don't expect to hit it this year. It's a clear sign: traditional selling isn't cutting it.

This June, Carew International is bringing its flagship training program to Cincinnati to help sales professionals break the cycle and lead with a smarter strategy.

From June 24–26, the Dimensions of Professional Selling (DPS®) workshop offers a powerful reset. This live, three-day intensive program provides sellers with the tools to close more business with less resistance and more confidence.

"DPS® changes everything," says Jeff Seeley, CEO of Carew International. "It's not about pitching harder - it's about listening better, aligning faster, and leading the conversation with clarity."

Scott Stiver, Carew's CSO, adds: "We train sellers to become trusted guides, not just vendors. When that shift happens, results follow."

Who Should Attend?



Sales professionals ready to lead deals instead of chase them

Team leads or managers seeking a unified sales strategy Anyone tired of winging it and ready to sell with purpose

What You'll Learn:



A repeatable model to build trust in every conversation

Tools to guide buying decisions, not push them

Confidence to handle resistance and close faster A playbook to align with decision-makers and get invited back

Event Details:



Location: Cincinnati, OH (venue shared upon registration)

Dates: June 24–26, 2025 Register at: carew/open-enrollment-workshops

Seats are limited, and they go fast. If you're within driving distance of Cincinnati, this is your chance to invest in real change.

About Carew International

For nearly 50 years, Carew International has helped sales and leadership teams across industries drive meaningful performance improvement. Our training is built to stick with reinforcement programs that turn insight into impact. Discover more at Carew or call (800) 227-3977.