American Rebel Light Beer Completes Production Run To Meet Surging National Customer And Consumer Demand

American Rebel Light Beer Expanded Presence in Nashville, Motorsports (NHRA) & Music Events-Fueling Surging Demand for America's Patriotic Beer



NASHVILLE, TN, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Beer ( americanrebelbeer.com ) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel ( ), proudly reports that American Rebel Premium Light Lager Beer (“Rebel Light”) American Rebel Light Beer, America's Patriotic Beer , continues to see surging consumer and customer demand driven by its strategic presence at major events and iconic establishments in Nashville, motorsports partnerships, and music sponsorships . This rising demand has led to the completion of another production run , with additional runs planned throughout the year to support expanding retail placements, distributor partnerships, and new market entries.

“American Rebel Holdings and American Rebel Light Beer remain committed to supporting military events, motorsports, and music festivals-bringing Americans together under one shared belief: Good beer, great moments, and unwavering patriotism. ” Andy Ross, CEO – American Rebel Holdings.“We are experiencing unstoppable momentum. Motorsports, music, and Nashville's patriotic culture are fueling our expansion. With more production runs planned, retail growth accelerating, and new distributors coming on board, American Rebel Light Beer is quickly becoming a dominant force in the market. Our continued partnership with AlcSource and City Brewing ensures we can scale at speed and meet the growing demand nationwide."

Strategic Positioned for Continued Growth & Market Expansion

Production Scaling Success – American Rebel Light Beer recently completed another production run to meet increasing consumer and retail demand. The company is well-positioned to scale rapidly thanks to its key partnerships with AlcSource and City Brewing, with the ability for production capacity of up to 2M+ annual cases .



American Rebel Light Beer is brewed in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, using 100% natural ingredients for a refreshing, better-for-you domestic light lager with 100 calories, 3.2 carbs, and 4.3% ABV per 12oz serving.

Recent Retail Expansion Announcement - American Rebel Light Beer to expand into 62 Total Wine & More locations across seven states, further cementing its presence in the U.S. market. This strategic retail placement reinforces the brand's rapid growth, fueled by increasing consumer demand, patriotic branding, and key distributor partnerships. As America's Patriotic Beer , American Rebel Light Beer continues its mission to bring high-quality domestic light lager to new audiences through music, motorsports, and retail expansion .



For the full press release, visit: American Rebel Light Beer Expands into Total Wine & More .

Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverages, emphasized the beer's meteoric rise. " I believe that American Rebel Beer will be the fastest-growing beer in U.S. history . I've been in the beverage industry for much of my professional life, and I've never seen consumers so aligned with a beverage brand. American Rebel Light Beer delivers a refreshing, all-natural taste that stands out in the domestic light beer market. With no corn, rice, or added sweeteners, it's a clean, crisp lager that resonates with consumers looking for a high-quality, better-for-you beer option."

Nashville Momentum – American Rebel Light Beer continues to thrive in high-profile venues , offering millions of visitors and locals a true American beer experience.

CEO Andy Ross often refers to Nashville as the heartbeat of America, embodying the nation's spirit of resilience and tradition. The American Rebel Light Beer's epic launch at Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk ( ) on Broadway packed the American Rebel Light Beer Suite, as fans enjoyed music by legendary Broadway icon John Stone ( ), with a special appearance by Ross himself.

Since its launch, American Rebel Light Beer has secured premier Nashville accounts and is now an official sponsor of the summer-long Loser's (Midtown) Parking Lot Concert Series , further solidifying its presence in Music City's vibrant scene and ensuring that visitors experience the beer as part of their Nashville experience.

For information on Loser's Parking Lot Concert Series visit Loser's Original



Motorsports Impact – Key partnerships with TSR Nitro Racing and the NHRA have connected the brand with influential distributors and retail accounts at the track, proving that beer and motorsports are a proven winning combination .

CEO Andy Ross, presented by American Rebel Beer will be performing this weekend on Saturday June 6th at the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, TN.

Andy Ross is scheduled to perform at the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals at North Dinwiddle, VA on June 20 – 22. In addition to being the title sponsor American Rebel Light Beer will also be the primary sponsor for the Tony Stewart Top Fuel Dragster and the Matt Hagan Funny Car.

Event & Music Partnerships – Sponsorship of Loser's Midtown Parking Lot Concert Series, CMA Fest, and other major events further solidifies American Rebel's presence in entertainment-driven consumer markets.

Special Announcement : American Rebel Light Beer Joins Week of the Eagles Celebration Honoring the 250th Birthday of the U.S. Army at Fort Campbell, KY

American Rebel Light Beer, America's Patriotic Beer, is proud to be a key sponsor of the Week of the Eagles celebration at Fort Campbell, honoring the 250th Birthday of the U.S. Army. This special event brings together the soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division, veterans, and patriotic Americans to pay tribute to the legacy, sacrifice, and strength of our nation's military.

On Saturday June 14th, 2025, American Rebel CEO Andy Ross, a passionate advocate for American values and patriotism, will headline the Week of the Eagles Concert, delivering a performance that embodies the spirit of freedom and patriotic rock and roll. His presence reinforces American Rebel's deep commitment to honoring the men and women who serve and celebrating the traditions that make our country grea t.

The event is free and open to the public, welcoming soldiers, veterans, and civilians to honor the legacy of the 101st Airborne Division and the 250th Birthday of the U.S. Army.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light is more than just a beer-it's a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that's perfect for every occasion.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida and Indiana and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit or follow us on our social media platforms.

Produced in partnership with AlcSource, American Rebel Light Beer ) is a domestic premium light lager celebrated for its exceptional quality and patriotic values. It stands out as America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.

American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It's all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.

For more information about American Rebel Light Beer follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer

For more information, visit

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer.. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit and For investor information, visit /investor-relations.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross visit The American Rebel Story

Media Inquiries:

Matt Sheldon

...

917-280-7329

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

...

...

American Rebel Beverages, LLC

Todd Porter, President

...

