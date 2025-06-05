Tiktoker Sana Yousaf's Father Reveals Details Of Her Murder In Islamabad
According to police, the murder occurred on June 2 at Sana's residence, after which her mother filed an FIR and the Islamabad police arrested the suspect.
Speaking to a foreign media outlet from Chitral, Sana's father, Syed Yousaf Hassan, disclosed that moments before the incident, Sana had sent her mother to the market to buy detergent, saying she needed to wash clothes ahead of Eid. It was during this brief absence that the accused entered the house and shot her.
Quoting Sana's aunt, who was present in the house at the time, Syed Yousaf said it remains unclear how the suspect managed to enter the home, especially as there were no men present. "He went straight into Sana's room and opened fire," he said. "My sister, who was in the house, mistook the sound of gunfire for a balloon popping. She ran toward Sana's room and saw the accused leaving. When she tried to stop him, he pointed the gun at her too. Fortunately, the pistol did not fire, and he fled."
He added that his sister initially thought it was a robbery attempt and chased the suspect without realizing Sana had been shot. It was only after returning to the house that she discovered Sana had been critically injured. She was rushed to the hospital, but it was too late.
Syed Yousaf further shared that he was not at home at the time but was nearby at a friend's house. He received a call from his wife informing him of the tragedy. "When I reached the hospital, I was told that Sana had passed away."
The investigation is ongoing as authorities prepare to pursue justice for the slain social media star.
