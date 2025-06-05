Kazakhstan Highlights Surge In Trade With CIS Countries In 2024

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Last year, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with the CIS countries increased by 1.2 percent, reaching $37.3 billion, said Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in the city of Dushanbe (Tajikistan), Trend reports.

According to Bektenov, these figures reflect not only the stability of economic ties between the countries but also the high level of economic complementarity among the CIS countries.

“Thanks to the established mechanisms of cooperation, the political will of our countries' leaders, and the efforts of the governments, sustainable development and steady economic growth are ensured in the CIS space. Evidence of this is the increase in the total GDP of the CIS countries by 4.5 percent last year,” noted Olzhas Bektenov.

At the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that Kazakhstan is interested in further developing the organization and intends to contribute to strengthening its potential.

In order to further strengthen cooperation, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan announced a number of initiatives in promising sectors of the economy.

The next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States will take place in September 2025 in Minsk, Belarus.

The Council of Heads of State of the CIS serves as a functional entity within the Commonwealth of Independent States. It functions as the paramount authority of the CIS, comprising all heads of state of CIS member nations. The council convenes annually for regular meetings. It was established after the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991, directly succeeding the State Council of the Soviet Union.