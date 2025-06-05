Kazakhstan Highlights Surge In Trade With CIS Countries In 2024
According to Bektenov, these figures reflect not only the stability of economic ties between the countries but also the high level of economic complementarity among the CIS countries.
“Thanks to the established mechanisms of cooperation, the political will of our countries' leaders, and the efforts of the governments, sustainable development and steady economic growth are ensured in the CIS space. Evidence of this is the increase in the total GDP of the CIS countries by 4.5 percent last year,” noted Olzhas Bektenov.
At the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that Kazakhstan is interested in further developing the organization and intends to contribute to strengthening its potential.
In order to further strengthen cooperation, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan announced a number of initiatives in promising sectors of the economy.
The next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States will take place in September 2025 in Minsk, Belarus.
The Council of Heads of State of the CIS serves as a functional entity within the Commonwealth of Independent States. It functions as the paramount authority of the CIS, comprising all heads of state of CIS member nations. The council convenes annually for regular meetings. It was established after the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991, directly succeeding the State Council of the Soviet Union.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment