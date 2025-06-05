403
Saudi Arabia, Syria Discuss Enhancing Investment Cooperation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih has met via video conference with Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Mohammad Nidal Al Shaar.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance prospects for investment cooperation between the two countries.
They also discussed promising economic opportunities in the Syrian market and means to promote qualitative investments in the production and service sectors, which would contribute to supporting economic development and opening new channels for integration between the two countries.
The Saudi Minister of Investment affirmed his country's keenness to support the stability and development of the Syrian economy, serving common interests and enhancing regional economic prosperity.
