Trump Imposes Travel Ban For Nationals From 19 Countries Citing National Security Threat

The United States announced on Wednesday a ban on the entry of nationals from 19 countries into the U.S., citing national security risks, in a significant move that could impact the local workforce, tourism, and diplomatic relations.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that bans entry by nationals from 12 countries: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

The entry of people from seven other countries - Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela - will be partially restricted.

The proclamation takes effect on June 9, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. ET. It excludes lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, specific visa categories, and individuals whose entry serves U.S. national interests, according to a White House statement.

The White House said these "common sense restrictions" would "protect Americans from dangerous foreign actors." It listed reasons such as severe terrorist presence in certain countries, inadequate border checks, and high overstay rates behind its move.

During his first term in office, Trump banned travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations, a policy that went through several iterations before it was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

Cracking down on immigration has been a central focus of Trump's second term.

Since returning to the office in January, he has rolled back international student visas, imposed a ban on foreign student admissions at Harvard University, and suspended a key program that had granted temporary stays to immigrants fleeing economic hardship and political unrest in their home countries.

Trump's latest order, which is expected to face legal challenges, drew a swift response from the Democrats as well as the affected countries.

Somalia promised to work with the U.S. to address any security issues.

Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello warned that "being in the United States is a great risk for anyone, not just for Venezuelans."

Democrats condemned the move. "This ban, expanded from Trump's Muslim ban in his first term, will only further isolate us on the world stage," Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), said in a social media post.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.