Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drools Becomes Unicorn As Pet Care Industry Expands

Drools Becomes Unicorn As Pet Care Industry Expands


2025-06-05 12:23:54
(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Jun 4 (KNN) India's pet care industry is no longer just a niche-it's a booming market driven by startups, evolving consumer behaviour, and serious investor interest.

Valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2024, the market is on track to nearly double to USD 7 billion by 2028, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Leading the charge is Drools, a Bengaluru-based pet food brand that recently hit unicorn status after a minority investment from global giant Nestlé.

Founded by Faheem Sultan Ali in 2010, Drools disrupted the dominance of imported pet food by offering high-quality, affordable alternatives tailored to Indian pets.

Today, it accounts for 38 per cent of Nestlé's global pet care sales-a massive win for Indian entrepreneurship.

Startups aren't just innovating in food. From telehealth and grooming to pet wearables and pet insurance, founders are spotting gaps in a fast-modernizing ecosystem.

Gen Z and millennial pet parents-many first-time owners-are fueling demand for premium, tech-enabled services. A Mars Petcare survey shows that 70 per cent of pet owners in India are first-timers, and 66 per cent treat pets as family.

Investor appetite is growing too, with pet-focused D2C brands, platforms, and apps attracting serious funding. Online sales in the category have jumped by 95 per cent year-on-year, with Tier II and III cities emerging as major growth hubs.

With India's love for pets going mainstream, pet care startups are seizing the moment-scaling fast, raising funds, and building for a new generation of“pet parents.” For investors and founders alike, the sector is shaping up to be a high-growth play with a lot of heart.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN05062025000155011030ID1109639256

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search