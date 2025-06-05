Drools Becomes Unicorn As Pet Care Industry Expands

MENAFN - KNN India)India's pet care industry is no longer just a niche-it's a booming market driven by startups, evolving consumer behaviour, and serious investor interest.

Valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2024, the market is on track to nearly double to USD 7 billion by 2028, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Leading the charge is Drools, a Bengaluru-based pet food brand that recently hit unicorn status after a minority investment from global giant Nestlé.

Founded by Faheem Sultan Ali in 2010, Drools disrupted the dominance of imported pet food by offering high-quality, affordable alternatives tailored to Indian pets.

Today, it accounts for 38 per cent of Nestlé's global pet care sales-a massive win for Indian entrepreneurship.

Startups aren't just innovating in food. From telehealth and grooming to pet wearables and pet insurance, founders are spotting gaps in a fast-modernizing ecosystem.

Gen Z and millennial pet parents-many first-time owners-are fueling demand for premium, tech-enabled services. A Mars Petcare survey shows that 70 per cent of pet owners in India are first-timers, and 66 per cent treat pets as family.

Investor appetite is growing too, with pet-focused D2C brands, platforms, and apps attracting serious funding. Online sales in the category have jumped by 95 per cent year-on-year, with Tier II and III cities emerging as major growth hubs.

With India's love for pets going mainstream, pet care startups are seizing the moment-scaling fast, raising funds, and building for a new generation of“pet parents.” For investors and founders alike, the sector is shaping up to be a high-growth play with a lot of heart.

(KNN Bureau)