Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
They Were Transporting Marijuana In Panama And Were Caught In El Dorado -


2025-06-04 11:09:27
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National Police, through the National Anti-Drug Directorate, arrested three people and seized three packages containing dried herb, believed to be marijuana, cash, and technological equipment. The police action was achieved after a search and seizure of a vehicle by the Public Ministry in the El Dorado sector. These people, along with the evidence, were placed at the disposal of the corresponding authorities.

