403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
They Were Transporting Marijuana In Panama And Were Caught In El Dorado -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National Police, through the National Anti-Drug Directorate, arrested three people and seized three packages containing dried herb, believed to be marijuana, cash, and technological equipment. The police action was achieved after a search and seizure of a vehicle by the Public Ministry in the El Dorado sector. These people, along with the evidence, were placed at the disposal of the corresponding authorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- Wall Street Ponke Launches With AI Tools, Learning Hub, And Over $300K Raised In Hours
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
CommentsNo comment