Last-Minute Eid Al Adha 2025 Deals In Dubai And Abu Dhabi: Staycations, Dining, And Family Fun

Left your Eid Al Adha plans to the last minute? Don't worry - there's still time to make the most of the long weekend with incredible last-minute deals and experiences across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Whether you're in the mood for a spontaneous staycation, a day of fun with the kids, or a festive meal with loved ones, the UAE has plenty of offers to choose from. From up to 60 per cent off hotel stays and exclusive resident rates to cultural events, Disney magic, and beachfront brunches, this guide rounds up the best ways to celebrate Eid - even if you've waited until the very last moment.

A serene staycation

Celebrate Eid Al Adha with a serene heritage stay in Old Dubai. Enjoy Bayt-style rooms, an authentic Emirati breakfast at Sabaa Restaurant, and a festive traditional Eid dinner. Explore souks and the charm of Al Seef's waterfront during your stay. Rates start from Dh208.

Location: Al Seef, Dubai

Ideal for: Culture-focused getaways and family stays

Pamper yourself

Glow into Eid with indulgent wellness experiences this long weekend at City Walk's Body & Mind Academy. Pamper yourself with manicures and pedicures from Dh150, revitalising massages from Dh385, or opt for the full Complete Detox and Body Sculpt package for Dh699.

Location: City Walk, Dubai

Ideal for: Wellness lovers and self-care seekers

Chills and thrills

Looking for a thrilling Eid Al Adha escape? Head to Loco Bear, Dubai's massive 70,000 sq ft indoor adventure zone. From Laser Tag, VR, and HyperBowling to ninja courses, trampolines, and slime zones, there's excitement for all ages. Get the All-Day Eid Pass (Dh299 on weekdays, AED 349 on weekends) and enjoy non-stop fun plus a free meal from the Pizza, Burger, and Pasta menu when you purchase any dessert. Valid for two weeks starting the first day of Eid.

Location: Al Quoz 2, Dubai

Ideal for: Families, thrill-seekers, and group outings

60 per cent off stays

Central Hotels & Resorts is offering up to 60 per cent off stays from June 5-8, across four distinctive Dubai properties, perfect for every type of Eid traveller. Whether it's waterfront views at Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, laid-back beachfront luxury at C Central Resort The Palm, family fun at Royal Central Hotel The Palm, or a convenient city stay at First Central Hotel Suites in Barsha Heights, each hotel promises a memorable escape. Bookings are open until June 8 at central-hotels .

Location: Dubai

Ideal for: Couples, families, solo travellers, and city explorers

Eid Al Adha in Abu Dhabi

Celebrate Eid Al Adha in Abu Dhabi with cultural experiences, family fun, and exclusive offers across the emirate. Highlights include traditional festivities at House of Artisans and Qasr Al Hosn, a vibrant night market at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and themed giveaways at Al Ain's heritage sites. Kids will love Disney Jr. Live on Tour at Etihad Arena (6–8 June), while families can enjoy festive feasts at top hotels like Rixos Marina and Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. Plus, with Yas Island's Kids Go Free offer, now's the perfect time to plan a mini family escape. Explore more at visitabudhabi .

Location: Abu Dhabi

Ideal for: Couples, friends, and families

Luxurious staycations and dining offers

This summer, Madinat Jumeirah's four luxury resorts - Al Naseem, Mina Al Salam, Al Qasr, and Dar Al Masyaf - invite guests to enjoy two curated offers: Exceptional Staycations for UAE residents and Jumeirah Breaks for GCC and India-based travellers. Both offers include up to 30% off the Jumeirah Flexible Rate, daily breakfast (with half board options), unlimited Wild Wadi Waterpark access, beach access, and savings on spa treatments. UAE guests can also enjoy 15 per cent off beverages and complimentary massages. Families will appreciate KiDS Club access, while suite guests enjoy private pool privileges. Offers are valid throughout June, excluding top suites and Malakiya Villas. Book via +971 4 364 7545.

Location: Dubai

Ideal for: Couples, friends, and families