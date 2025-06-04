EQS-News: ProCredit Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Payout

ProCredit Holding AG: General Meeting approves dividend payout of EUR 0.59 per share following successful 2024 financial year Frankfurt am Main, 4 June 2025 – ProCredit Holding AG, the parent company of the German impact banking group ProCredit, which operates primarily in South Eastern and Eastern Europe, today held its Annual General Meeting for 2025 in Frankfurt am Main. As in the previous year, the meeting was held as an in-person event. A total of 68.91% of the share capital was represented. The General Meeting approved all resolutions proposed for a vote. The General Meeting resolved to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.59 per ordinary share, in accordance with the proposal of the Administration, submitted against the backdrop of positive business development. In line with the group's dividend policy, according to which one third of the consolidated result is to be paid out as a dividend, a total of EUR 34.8 million will be distributed as a dividend for the 2024 financial year. Hubert Spechtenhauser, Chair of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG, commented:“The ProCredit group can look back on a year of record growth and good financial results in 2024. We would especially like our shareholders to share in this positive development. We are therefore delighted that the General Meeting voted in favour of our proposal to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.59 per share, in line with our dividend policy. With the business strategy we presented last year, we aim to build on the successes of the past financial year in the years ahead.” The acts of the members of the Management Board of ProCredit Holding AG in office during the 2024 financial year were ratified by the General Meeting for the 2024 financial year. The acts of the members of the Supervisory Board of ProCredit Holding AG were also ratified. The General Meeting subsequently approved the remuneration report for the 2024 financial year. It also approved a new authorisation to issue profit participation rights. This authorisation provided the Company with extended options and thus further flexibility for raising own funds eligible for recognition under banking supervisory law. The Management Board was authorised, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to exclude subscription rights in certain cases when issuing profit participation rights. In addition, the General Meeting approved an authorisation for the Company to acquire treasury shares. The Company was thus granted the authority to acquire treasury shares amounting to up to 10% of the share capital existing at the time of the resolution by the General Meeting, or – if lower – at the time the authorisation is utilised, and to use these for all legally permissible purposes. The authorisation thereby creates the legal basis to more flexibly manage the capital structure in the future and to be able to respond to various situations in the best interest of shareholders. BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg was again appointed as the auditor of the annual financial statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025 as well as the auditor for the review of the abridged financial statements and the interim management report for the first half of 2025 The results of the voting on the individual agenda items as well as further information on the Annual General Meeting will be published on the Company's website at About ProCredit Holding AG ProCredit Holding AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as private individuals, fostering economic, ecological and social development. The operational focus of the group is on South Eastern and Eastern Europe. In addition to this regional focus, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company's shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The main shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG include Zeitinger Invest GmbH, KfW, the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and ProCredit Staff Invest GmbH & Co. KG. As the group's superordinated company according to the German Banking Act and as the parent financial holding company of the ProCredit financial holding group, ProCredit Holding AG is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements relating to future business development and/or future financial performance and/or future actions and/or developments affecting ProCreditHolding (forward-looking statements). Such forward-looking statements are based on the Management of ProCredit Holding's current expectations and specific assumptions, which are partly beyond the control of ProCreditHolding. The forward-looking statements are therefore subject to a multitude of uncertainties. Should one or more of these uncertainties materialise, or should underlying expectations or assumptions prove inapplicable, then the actual conditions (both negative and positive) may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement. Beyond mandatory legal requirements, ProCredit Holding does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them.

