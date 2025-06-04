Masdar Offers Support To Azerbaijan In Building Resilient Power Grids

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Masdar is ready to share its experience and support Azerbaijan in its transition to green energy, Masdar MEGA Project Director Yernur Jiyenbayev said at the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

He emphasized that Masdar, even though it's still wet behind the ears at just 19 years old, has already made a name for itself as one of the big players in the renewable energy game.

"Masdar is represented in more than 40 countries, and our portfolio is one of the largest in the world in terms of renewable assets. We are pleased to be part of the energy transition in Azerbaijan and are ready to make our contribution," Jiyenbayev also said.

Speaking about specific initiatives, he spotlighted the potential for the development of energy storage networks in the region.

"One of our recent and successful examples is Uzbekistan, where we are implementing projects with solar panels and storage systems for hundreds of megawatts. In Azerbaijan, we are planning a similar project with a capacity of almost one gigawatt-hour," Jiyenbayev explained.

He also conveyed Masdar's willingness to champion the establishment of a regulatory framework and technological foundation for sustainable networks, emphasizing the pivotal significance of this domain.

