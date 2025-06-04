Celebrate Eid Al Adha At Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This Eid Al Adha, escape to the coast and experience an unforgettable holiday at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, where luxury, celebration, and family joy come together. Whether you're seeking a serene beachfront retreat or a vibrant getaway full of adventure and indulgence, the resort offers everything you need to make this Eid truly special.

Set along Qatar's golden coastline, the resort features 361 elegantly appointed accommodations, including spacious guest rooms, stunning suites, Arabian-style townhouses, and beach villas with private swimming pools-ideal for large family celebrations.

Guests are invited to savour the flavours of Salwa with a variety of exceptional dining experiences, thoughtfully curated to bring families and friends together in celebration.

Souk Kitchen: Celebrate the first three days of Eid with an abundant buffet of traditional favourites and international specialties, set in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere. QR225 with soft beverages | QR350 with house beverages

Miss Wong: Enjoy a flavourful family-style Chinese set menu, ideal for sharing. Featuring bold Asian flavours, it's the perfect choice for a memorable gathering. QR350 for two adults and two children | Available 6–14 June

Levantine: Experience warm hospitality and rich regional cuisine with a beautifully curated Levantine set menu, including soft drinks and hot beverages. QR250 per person | Available 6–14 June

For those seeking a more private setting, guests may also opt for an in-villa BBQ experience-perfect for creating cherished moments in the comfort of their own space.

This Eid, Desert Falls Water and Adventure Park invites in-house guests to an unforgettable night at“Splash After Dark” event on 12 June, from 6 PM to 11 PM, for only QR100 per person (reserved for inhouse guests only). This vibrant, neon-lit event features thrilling rides, live entertainment, and festive fun under the stars, transforming the park into a glowing aquatic wonderland.

Launching during Eid and after; For an enhanced experience, guests can upgrade to the FAST PASS - available daily for additional QR150 per person - to skip the lines at top attractions and enjoy more thrills with less waiting time.

Meet our friendly mascots Lenny, Sandy & Sami, enjoy daily kids' activities at the South pool or kids club-there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Celebrate Eid Al Adha where every detail is curated to create joyful memories and luxurious moments. Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas – Where Eid comes alive.