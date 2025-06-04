Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Appoints Five Nations for Security Council in 2026–2027


2025-06-04 03:24:21
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the UN General Assembly selected five nations to join the UN Security Council (UNSC) as non-permanent members for the 2026–2027 term.

Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Latvia, and Liberia secured the required votes during the assembly session.

In the final tally, Bahrain garnered 186 votes, followed by the DRC with 183, Liberia with 181, Colombia with 180, and Latvia with 178. These countries will replace Algeria, Guyana, South Korea, Sierra Leone, and Slovenia on the council.

Their two-year terms will begin on January 1, 2026, and conclude on December 31, 2027.
Colombia brings prior experience, having served seven times as a non-permanent member.
The DRC has served twice before, while Bahrain and Liberia have each held a seat once. Latvia, however, will be joining the Security Council for the first time.

The Security Council consists of 15 members—five permanent (China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US) and ten non-permanent members elected for staggered two-year terms. Each year, five of the non-permanent seats are up for election.

Seats are distributed based on geographic representation: two go to the African Group, one to the Asia-Pacific Group, one to the Latin American and Caribbean Group, and one to the Eastern European Group.

To be elected, a candidate must obtain at least two-thirds of the votes from the 193-member General Assembly—equivalent to 129 votes.

