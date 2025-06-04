Wisekey International Holding Ltd Announces Adjournment Of 2025 Annual General Meeting



Zug, Switzerland, June 4, 2025 – Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of SIX Listing Rules – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey” or the“Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, announced today that the Board of Directors has decided, for logistical reasons, to ajourn the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“ AGM “) from June 19, 2025, 2:00 p.m. Swiss time, to June 27, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Swiss time.

The venue of the 2025 AGM will remain the offices of Homburger AG, Prime Tower, Hardstrasse 201, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland. Admittance to the 2025 AGM will start at 1:30 p.m. Swiss time.

Other than the date of the AGM, nothing will change. In particular, the items on the agenda of the AGM and the related proposals of the Board of Directors remain unchanged.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit .

