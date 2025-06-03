Sipping Tea While Enjoying Opera: The 2025 Beijing Chaoyang International Tea Culture Week Showcases Cultural Charm
A colorful array of theatrical performances lights up the Tea Culture Week
The Junwangfu Hotel, a cultural landmark near Liangma River, features Qing Dynasty architecture and traditional Chinese gardens. During the festival, the hotel is filled with the rich aroma of tea. Visitors can purchase tickets to immerse themselves in the“Royal Tea Gathering” and enjoy the leisurely atmosphere of“a view with every step, a tea with every seat.”
The tea market brings together more than 70 modern tea brands, offering international flavors from New Zealand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Azerbaijan, as well as regional specialties from Yunnan, Guizhou, China's Taiwan region, and others. The market also features tea-themed cultural and creative products.
At the“Floating Fragrance Tea Market” located in the sunken garden of The Ritz-Carlton at China Central Place, more than ten food and beverage businesses, renowned tea companies, and emerging tea drink brands offer special tea drinks, DIY tea-blending experiences, and tea art performances.
Guests savor the aroma and flavor of fine teas
Sipping tea while enjoying opera-tea in the teahouse, opera on the stage-reflects the romantic lifestyle of ancient Chinese society and has become a novel form of social interaction today. As the scent of tea wafts through the air, the Junwangfu Hotel echoes with traditional melodies and captivating performances. Peking Opera, Yue Opera, Nanyin music, and folk instrumental ensembles take the stage in turn. Between performances, visitors can experience Song-style whisked tea, Chaozhou gongfu tea, and the craftsmanship behind West Lake Dragon Well tea at the Yinan Hall, gaining a deeper appreciation for the cultural richness of tea.See also Automakers focus on R&D and design investment as China's electric vehicle exports increase
From“Tea and the World” to“Tea and the City” and“Tea and Culture,” Chaoyang District has hosted the Tea Culture Festival for three consecutive years, consistently promoting the theme:“Sharing a Cup of Fine Chinese Tea with the World.” The event continues to elevate Chinese tea as a cultural symbol that speaks to the world.
Once, the fragrance of tea traveled the ancient Tea Horse Road and the Silk Road to reach distant lands. Today, tea is grown in more than 60 countries and regions, with over two billion people worldwide enjoying it.
“With Chaoyang's tea, we welcome friends from around the world.” Chaoyang District extends a warm invitation to global friends to join us in savoring fine teas and traditional operas.
