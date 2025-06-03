Farmers And Merchants Trust Company Appoints Salvatore Tory Milazzo To Lead New Santa Barbara Office

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over 20 years in wealth management, and serving as a senior portfolio manager at a national bank, Milazzo offers expert fiduciary specialization. Beyond his professional credentials, Milazzo serves as chair of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Board and president of the St. Francis Foundation board, demonstrating his dedication to the community.

"The Walker family is proud to have Tory join us and help carry forward our tradition of relationship-focused service," said Christine Walker-Bowman , executive vice president and chief operating officer. "He offers valuable experience and a client-first mindset that aligns perfectly with our values. His strong ties in Santa Barbara embody the leadership we're honored to have."

Milazzo will lead the expansion of FMTC's trust and wealth management practices in Santa Barbara County and throughout the Central Coast region.

"What drew me to FMTC are the core values rooted in the Walker family legacy - integrity and service above self," said Tory Milazzo. "They have a long history of white-glove service that sets FMTC apart and I'm proud to uphold that tradition at the new Santa Barbara office."

About Farmers and Merchants Trust Company

Founded in 1920, Farmers and Merchants Trust Company (FMTC), a subsidiary of Queen City Investments, Inc., is the oldest continuously operating trust company in California. For over a century, FMTC has protected and grown the financial legacies of the families it serves. With $6.5 billion in assets under management, FMTC specializes in full-service personal trust and professional investment management, offering customized solutions for individuals, families, non-profits and businesses. While larger financial institutions rely on impersonal virtual models, FMTC prioritizes building lasting, personal relationships through real people.

