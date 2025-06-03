Gold Marginally Higher Silver Rises Rs 100/ Kg
The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity climbed Rs 200 to Rs 98,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).
Silver prices went up by Rs 100 to Rs 1,00,200 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday.
The rupee declined 21 paise to settle at 85.60 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by a firm American currency and outflow of foreign funds.
Meanwhile, spot gold in the global markets fell by USD 25.22 per ounce or 0.75 per cent to USD 3,356.41 per ounce.
“Gold prices are trading lower on profit-booking but underlying bias remains positive amid a rise in the safe-haven demand due to broad weakness in the US dollar, and escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war, rising economic uncertainty due to US-led tariff war,” Pranav Mer, Vice President, EBG of Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services, said.
HDFC Securities' Senior Analyst of Commodities Saumil Gandhi said traders are now anticipating the release of US macroeconomic data, such as JOLTS Job Openings data, along with speeches from key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, will influence the bullion prices. (PTI)
