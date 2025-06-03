Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Celebrate Eid Al Adha with Revolver’s Fiery Take on an Indian Classic


2025-06-03 08:07:54
(MENAFN- Katch ) This Eid Al Adha, Revolver Dubai - a modern Indian grill - presents a limited-time dish inspired by the grandeur of Kashmiri wazwaan feasts, reimagined with its signature fire-driven flair.
Rooted in Kashmiri culture, wazwaan is a traditional multi-course meal typically served at celebratory occasions. Rich, slow-cooked and predominantly meat-based, it is a tribute to generosity, craftsmanship and flavour.
Crafted by Chef Jitin Joshi, known for his Michelin-starred pedigree and modern approach to Indian cuisine, this Eid special is a bold celebration of spice, technique and tradition.
Available from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 June, during lunch and dinner service, the Meatball Claypot Rice is Chef Jitin’s interpretation of a Nargisi Kofta and Kashmiri Goustaba. Priced at AED 175, it features delicately spiced Wagyu mince encasing a soft-boiled egg, slow cooked in a fragrant mint and fennel sauce. It is served atop Japanese Nanatsuboshi rice finished over live embers in a claypot for depth, texture and theatre.
Located in The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Revolver brings the spirit one of Singapore’s hottest restaurants to Dubai, combining fearless flavour, open-fire cooking and a high-energy dining experience.


