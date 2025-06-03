403
Russia-Ukraine discussions end
(MENAFN) The second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks has concluded in Istanbul, Türkiye. In the lead-up to the negotiations, Kiev intensified drone attacks across Russian territory, targeting civilian infrastructure, trains, and military airfields. Moscow condemned these actions as attempts to undermine the peace process.
Just one day before the talks, two bridges in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk border regions collapsed due to sabotage, causing at least seven deaths and numerous injuries, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee. On the same day, drones struck military airfields in multiple Russian regions, including Murmansk in the north, Ivanovo and Ryazan in the west, and Irkutsk and Amur in Siberia and the Far East. In retaliation, Russia launched strikes against Ukrainian defense industry sites and military assembly points.
Some military analysts and bloggers believe Kiev’s recent attacks aim to demonstrate to Western allies that Ukraine remains capable of sustaining the fight, while also attempting to intimidate the Russian public.
On Sunday afternoon, Russia’s delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, arrived in Istanbul, with Ukraine’s team headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Reuters reported that Ukraine plans to propose a 30-day ceasefire, prisoner exchanges under the “all for all” principle, and the return of Ukrainian children from Russian-controlled areas, with the goal of eventually facilitating a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.
The previous Istanbul talks on May 16—the first since 2022—resulted in a large prisoner swap involving 1,000 individuals on each side. Both parties had agreed to prepare ceasefire proposals for the current round. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted last week that Putin is willing to hold direct high-level talks with Kiev, but only after meaningful progress is made in ongoing negotiations.
