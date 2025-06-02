The Dairy Alliance Powers Up Athletes At 2025 VHSL State Outdoor Track & Field Championships

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Delivers nutrient-rich milk for students at June 6 meet

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Dairy Alliance , a leader in the dairy industry in raising awareness about the nutritional advantages of milk, powers up athletes at the 2025 Virginia High School League (VHSL) Outdoor Track and Field State Championships. Partnering with Maola Milk, the nonprofit will provide nutrient-rich milk to students competing in Class 5/6 events on June 6, 2025, at Todd Stadium in Virginia.“Milk plays a powerhouse role for training and recovery thanks to its nutrient profile, which includes high-quality protein, electrolytes, B vitamins, vitamin D, and calcium. We're excited to help these star athletes fuel up with delicious and beneficial milk as they compete for state titles,” said Geri Berdak , Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance.For the second year in a row, The Dairy Alliance will support the VHSL Track and Field Championships by handing out milk and branded swag to participants. The Class 5/6 championships features boys' and girls' individual and relay races, along with field events including long jump, pole vault, shot put, and triple jump.“We deeply appreciate The Dairy Alliance's continued support of our student-athletes,” said Dr. John W. 'Billy' Haun, Executive Director of VHSL.“By distributing nutritious chocolate milk, they're ensuring athletes have access to a powerful recovery tool and reinforcing the value of health and wellness in high school sports. Their commitment helps fuel the future of Virginia's youth both on and off the field.”Throughout the year, The Dairy Alliance supports athletes of all ages and skill levels. Through its Milk's Got Game campaign, the organization partners with collegiate athletes to promote milk's benefits. The organization also sponsors major races across the Southeast, including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, Rock 'n' Roll Nashville, and Cooper City Bridge Run.For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

