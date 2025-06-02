Ascend, Inc. Celebrates Inaugural Year Marked By Industry Accolades And Strong Company Culture

Ascend Celebrates First Anniversary

Marking its one-year anniversary, Ascend celebrates its impactful expertise in UKG solutions, validated by industry awards and a dedicated, highly engaged team

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ascend, Inc., a leading consultancy in UKG® solutions and services, is proud to announce its first anniversary on June 1st. This milestone caps a year of significant achievements, including prestigious industry recognition and a steadfast commitment to cultivating a positive and engaging work environment. Since its inception, Ascend has rapidly established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking implementation services to deploy and optimize their UKG investments. This dedication to excellence was recognized when Ascend was named UKG's 2024 Regional Systems Integrator Partner of the Year . This award validates Ascend's expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients across the US, Canada and globally.

In demonstrating its people-centric approach, Ascend has recertified as a Great Place To Work ® and earned multiple Great Place to Work awards. We were also recognized with our third Top Workplaces award and secured a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. These accolades reflect the company's firm focus on creating a supportive, empowering, and rewarding workplace for its team members.

“As we celebrate one year since the merger of ATS Consulting and HRMS Solutions, we're proud to reflect on a year of significant achievements. We were named UKG Partner of the Year, grew our team across the U.S. and Canada, added UKG Ready to our suite of services, and surpassed 20% year-over-year revenue growth," stated Lou Sylaj, CEO of Ascend.

“Our first year as Ascend has been about redefining what it means to be a premium UKG partner. We've built a brand focused on service, speed, and expertise - and while that's been challenging, it's also been incredibly rewarding,” emphasized Mike Maiorino, Ascend's President & COO.“Launching our UKG Ready practice, growing our team across North America, and surpassing 20% revenue growth are certainly major milestones, but what truly sets us apart is our singular focus on UKG. This commitment is delivering real results for our clients and partners.”

A key highlight of Ascend's first year has been unifying the team through regional "Mike-A-Pa-Lou-Zas." Hosted by Mr. Sylaj and Mr. Maiorino, these events provide opportunities for team members to connect in person, enjoy fun activities and bond over shared meals. The gatherings are proving to be instrumental in further developing camaraderie, strengthening relationships across departments and regions, and providing an informal platform for leadership to connect directly with team members, reinforcing Ascend's commitment to a highly collaborative culture.

As Mr. Sylaj reflected,“Our“Mike-A- Pa-Lou-Za” tour brought us closer to our people, and every stop reminds us of the strength of our culture. Above all, we want to thank our amazing Ascenders for contributing to our smashing first year of success. Their dedication, passion, and commitment to our customers continues to drive us forward. Here's to an even stronger second year!”

With Ascend entering its second year, the company remains dedicated to its core values of excellence, balance, respect, and continuous learning culture. With a strong foundation and a focused vision for the future, Ascend is poised for continued growth and success. As Mr. Maiorino added,“I'm proud of what we've accomplished - and even more excited about what's ahead. To our Ascenders, to our partner UKG and to the customers who have trusted us - thank you. We're just getting started!”

