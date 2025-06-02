Intelagree Transforms Contract Risk Into Measurable Data With New Scoring Feature

TAMPA, Fla., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelAgree, a leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, today announced the general release of its highly anticipated contract risk scoring functionality, making it available to all customers following a successful beta period. This release addresses a critical need for enterprise organizations to quantify contract risk objectively and consistently across departments and contract types.

IntelAgree will offer risk scoring in two versions: a standard option available to all customers, and an AI-assisted version powered by Saige Assist, available exclusively to customers with the full Saige Assist suite. This gives teams the flexibility to choose the level of automation and guidance that best fits their risk management needs:



Risk Scoring (Standard) gives customers complete control to configure risk parameters for contract attributes without requiring AI assistance. Users can define scoring bands, assign weights to attributes, and create formulas based on what matters most to their organization. Saige Assist: Risk Scoring enhances the standard offering by using generative AI to streamline implementation. Customers simply identify which attributes matter most to their risk assessment, and Saige Assist automatically generates appropriate scoring configurations.

"Contract risk has always been a challenge for organizations because different departments often have varying definitions and perspectives on what constitutes 'high risk,'" said Michael Schacter, Director of Product Management at IntelAgree. "Our risk scoring functionality solves this by creating a universal language for risk across the organization. When executives and stakeholders discuss contract risk in board meetings, they'll finally be able to make decisions based on consistent measurements rather than subjective opinion."

With IntelAgree's new risk scoring module, teams can now:



Assign scores to individual attributes (e.g., payment terms, expiration dates, auto-renewals, etc.), with customizable weights and bands that determine low, medium, and high risk designations.

Automatically calculate overall contract risk scores based on the combination of attribute scores, with flexible formulas including weighted averages or sums.

Drive approvals based on risk level , ensuring high-risk contracts are routed to the appropriate stakeholders before signature.

Track how risk changes across contract versions , visually demonstrating the impact of negotiation cycles and strengthening legal's ability to "show their work." Instantly identify high-risk contracts or attributes across the entire contract portfolio based on customer-determined scoring parameters, enabling proactive risk management.

With the introduction of risk scoring, IntelAgree is delivering on its vision to transform contracts from static documents into strategic assets. Organizations can now make more informed decisions at every stage of the contract lifecycle, from initial negotiations to ongoing management and even through mergers and acquisitions.

"Contracts are your first line of defense - and your biggest blind spot if you don't have visibility," said Lee Rone, General Counsel at IntelAgree. "With this new module, organizations can immediately understand their risk profile across their entire contract portfolio and make data-driven decisions about where to allocate resources."

For more information about IntelAgree's risk scoring capabilities and to see how it works, please schedule a demo .

About IntelAgree: IntelAgree is an AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform that helps enterprise teams do impactful work, not busy work. The platform uses machine learning to identify, extract, and analyze text in agreements, making contract analytics more accessible. With tools like Saige Assist , IntelAgree's generative AI-driven assistant, teams can automate complex tasks such as drafting, negotiation, and clause analysis. IntelAgree is trusted by leading companies, ranging from major league sports teams to Fortune 500 companies, to streamline the most painful, costly parts of the contracting process. For more information about IntelAgree, visit intelagree.

Contact :

Emily Culclasure

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE IntelAgree

