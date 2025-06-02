Chen Moore And Associates Named South Florida Business Journal's 2025 Business Of The Year

Community involvement, professional development and firm-wide service days helped CMA score high in SFBJ's evaluation.

"This award underscores the passion our 150‐plus professionals contribute in building resilient, people‐centered infrastructure every day," said Peter M. Moore, P.E., F.ASCE, FACEC, President & CEO. "Our team's commitment to technical excellence and service drives the trust our public‐ and private‐sector clients place in us statewide."

Community involvement, robust professional‐development programs and firm‐wide service days helped CMA score high in the Journal's workplace evaluation. In 2024 alone, employees logged more than 2,500 volunteer hours, partnering with STEM programs, regional food banks and other nonprofits.

Over its 40-year history, CMA has also built a strong employee culture that blends technical excellence with deep community engagement across its Florida offices-including Fort Lauderdale, Miami, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, with satellite hubs stretching from Tallahassee to Cary, North Carolina.

"At Chen Moore we invest in talented, people-forward professionals-both those who grow with us and those we hire-who actively engage in local community and professional organizations," said Executive Vice President Jose Acosta, P.E., FASCE. "Our success is built on creating opportunities for our team to advance while upholding a culture focused on service. By participating in community organizations wherever we work, we learn each area's unique needs and become part of its fabric. Putting people and communities first has always guided us."

The firm has invested in mentorship, DEI initiatives, and women's leadership programs like the CMA Women's Alliance , while expanding its service areas to include trenchless technologies, transportation engineering, and water resources.

Building on the legacy of social good and distinguished innovation, the firm will continue delivering engineering solutions that strengthen communities across the region.

About Chen Moore and Associates

Chen Moore and Associates is a full-service engineering, landscape architecture, and planning firm headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with offices throughout the state and southeastern U.S. CMA delivers full‐service expertise across South Florida's most critical infrastructure markets, including Water & Wastewater Utility Design, Water Resources, Transportation Engineering, Power Distribution, Land Development, Landscape Architecture, and Municipal Planning. Now entering its 40th year, CMA remains committed to excellence, community, and a culture that empowers people to lead.

