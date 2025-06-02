Azerbaijani AIDA Mends Inclusive Education Computer Lab At University Of Jordan (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Computer Laboratory for Inclusive Education, established by the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) in 2015 at the University of Jordan in Amman and intended for students with physical disabilities, especially visually impaired and low-vision students, has been overhauled and equipped with special new-generation equipment, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

The opening ceremony of the laboratory, which took place on May 29 of this year, was attended by AIDA Head Elmaddin Mehdiyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Jordan Eldar Salimov, Vice President of the University of Jordan Professor Ziad Hawamdeh, Dean of the Department for Student Affairs Shayab Shawfan, as well as the university's teaching staff and students.

At the ceremony, which began with the playing of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Jordan, the university administration expressed its gratitude, emphasizing the importance of the support provided by Azerbaijan for the educational institution in question, the fact that approximately one percent of the 55,000 students studying at the university have limited physical abilities, and the contribution of this project to the relations between the two states.

Salimov noted that all parties showed exemplary cooperation in the development of the project and that this laboratory will become one of the symbols of friendship between our peoples and states.

Mehdiyev said that the developing friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan are based on the friendly relations between President Ilham Aliyev and King Abdullah II, and the opening of the laboratory, renovated with the support of AIDA, is dedicated to the independence days of both countries, which were celebrated on May 25 and 28.

The initiative, designed to enhance equitable educational frameworks, will facilitate access to cutting-edge pedagogical instruments and resources for students with physical impairments enrolled at the University of Jordan, thereby enabling them to actualize their full potential.