Ranga King Launches 100% Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches For A Cleaner, Safer Lifestyle Alternative In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ranga King, a rising star in India's wellness and lifestyle sector, has officially launched its innovative line of 100% tobacco-free nicotine pouches. Designed for adults looking to quit smoking or chewing tobacco, these discreet pouches offer a cleaner, safer, and more modern way to enjoy nicotine-without the harmful effects of combustion, tar, or spit.
With growing demand for tobacco alternatives across India, Ranga King is meeting the moment by delivering affordable, effective nicotine satisfaction in flavors like Cool Mint, Citrus Chill, and Spear Mint. Starting at just ?15, these pouches are ideal for users who want discretion and portability without compromising on experience.
“Our mission is simple,” said Sarah Ronald, founder and marketing lead at Ranga King.“We want to empower people to choose a better alternative to traditional tobacco-and we're doing that through clean ingredients, affordable pricing, and direct-to-door delivery across India.”
Each pouch is easy to use:
Place between your lip and gum
Let it sit for 5–30 minutes
Enjoy the smooth, satisfying nicotine kick
Dispose responsibly using the pouch's waste compartment
Key Features of Ranga King Products:
100% tobacco-free
No smoke, tar, or harmful chemicals
Discreet and easy to carry
Vegan & cruelty-free
Available online with fast shipping
18+ only
These pouches are part of a larger effort to reduce tobacco-related harm in India while supporting users in their journey toward quitting traditional products.
Ranga King is also committed to sustainability, using eco-friendly packaging and raising awareness about plastic waste and environmental responsibility.
To learn more or place an order, visit the official website:
Legal Disclaimer:
