Bangladeshi Chief Adviser Urges Chinese Investors To Make Bangladesh Their Home, Production Hub
Dhaka: Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Sunday urged Chinese investors to make Bangladesh their home and production hub.
During his speech at the China-Bangladesh Conference on Investment and Trade, Yunus said Chinese companies are the masters of manufacturing, and Bangladesh wants to be their partner.
He said the interim government has been steadfast in implementing reforms, enhancing the investment climate, streamlining regulatory frameworks and ensuring a conducive environment for business operations.
Yunus invited Chinese investors to explore the extensive opportunities that Bangladesh offers in textiles, endowments, pharmaceuticals, agro-processing, fisheries, food, and information technology.
The conference attracted more than 400 representatives from Chinese and Bangladeshi enterprises and business associations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment