Bangladeshi Chief Adviser Urges Chinese Investors To Make Bangladesh Their Home, Production Hub


2025-06-02 06:02:33
Dhaka: Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Sunday urged Chinese investors to make Bangladesh their home and production hub.

During his speech at the China-Bangladesh Conference on Investment and Trade, Yunus said Chinese companies are the masters of manufacturing, and Bangladesh wants to be their partner.

He said the interim government has been steadfast in implementing reforms, enhancing the investment climate, streamlining regulatory frameworks and ensuring a conducive environment for business operations.

Yunus invited Chinese investors to explore the extensive opportunities that Bangladesh offers in textiles, endowments, pharmaceuticals, agro-processing, fisheries, food, and information technology.

The conference attracted more than 400 representatives from Chinese and Bangladeshi enterprises and business associations.

