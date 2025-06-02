Kizik And Handsfree Labs Name Industry Veteran, Gareth Hosford, As CEO To Accelerate Global Growth

Former Nike and Converse Executive Tapped to Lead the Rapidly Expanding Hands-Free Footwear Innovator

SALT LAKE CITY, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kizik, the leader in hands-free footwear, and its parent company, HandsFree Labs, proudly announce the appointment of Gareth Hosford as Chief Executive Officer, effective today. A proven footwear and fitness industry leader with more than two decades of experience scaling global brands including Nike, Converse, and performance apparel start-up Omorpho, Hosford brings a dynamic blend of corporate rigor and entrepreneurial agility as Kizik enters the next chapter of explosive growth.

Hosford's expertise in omni-channel strategy, licensing, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) business models uniquely positions him to steer Kizik and HandsFree Labs through their next phase of rapid expansion. As Kizik continues to evolve from a DTC disruptor to an omni-channel powerhouse, Hosford will focus on scaling innovation, expanding global reach, and unlocking new licensing opportunities through HandsFree Labs' extensive IP portfolio.

"We're thrilled to welcome Gareth at a transformative time for Kizik and HandsFree Labs," said Mike Pratt, Founder of Kizik and HandsFree Labs. "His exceptional track record of building iconic global brands, coupled with a start-up mindset and relentless focus on innovation, make him the right leader to help guide us through our next phase of growth. Just as importantly, Gareth leads with empathy and collaboration, essential qualities that will continue to empower and align our direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing channels as we accelerate our global growth."

At Nike, Hosford spent over a decade in senior roles across global business units. He led growth strategies as Global Strategic Planning Director, developed category expansions in Action Sports, Jordan, and Tennis, and later managed $100M+ in licensing and retail revenue as Director of Global Clubs & Federations. As General Manager of Nike Football UK & Ireland, he delivered double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth.

Hosford later joined Converse as Chief Commercial Officer, where he oversaw a global team of employees and led a $3 billion business across multiple markets. Most recently, he led the launch and scaling of Omorpho, a performance wear and fitness equipment start-up, as both CFO and COO.

"I'm incredibly honored to join Kizik and HandsFree Labs at such a pivotal moment," said Hosford. "In just a few short years, Kizik has achieved what most brands take decades to accomplish-transforming a simple idea into a category-defining movement. The brand's momentum is extraordinary, and the opportunity ahead is even bigger. I'm thrilled to help lead the next chapter of this revolution in footwear, amplifying innovation, expanding our global footprint, and scaling our patented hands-free technology to redefine convenience, comfort, and performance for consumers around the world."

As Hosford assumes the CEO role, Monte Deere, who has led the company since 2019, will remain a key strategic force-continuing to serve on the board of Kizik and HandsFree Labs where he'll advise on the company's licensing arm of the business. With global demand for HandsFree Labs' patented technology surging-and with existing partnerships that include industry giants like Nike-Deere's deep expertise in law, intellectual property, and M&A makes him uniquely positioned to scale the company's licensing strategy and maximize the commercial potential of its groundbreaking IP portfolio.

About Kizik

Based in Lindon, Utah, Kizik is the industry's leading hands-free footwear brand, recognized for its groundbreaking innovations and stylish designs. Kizik holds more than 200 pending and granted patents, offering a frictionless and convenient footwear experience for men, women, and kids. To learn more, visit kizik or follow @kizik.

About HandsFree Labs

HandsFree Labs is the industry's only hands-free footwear technology that provides world-class innovations – giving your brand a competitive edge in convenience without sacrificing comfort and style. The lab, based in Lindon, Utah, focuses on empowering world-leading footwear brands, such as Kizik, with innovative patented hands-free technology. To learn more, visit kizi or follow @handsfreelabs.

