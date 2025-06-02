Air Charter Services Market To Hit USD 80.65 Billion By 2032 6.65% CAGR Forecast, 2025-2032

Air Charter Services Market

Key companies covered in the air charter services market are Air Charter Service Pvt. Ltd., Gama Aviation, Air Partner, NetJets, Flexjet LLC, & others.

NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global air charter services market was valued at USD 46.29 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow from USD 48.19 billion in 2024 to USD 80.65 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. In 2023, North America dominated the air charter services market with a market share of 33.35%.Air charter services refer to the leasing or rental of an entire aircraft for personal or business use. Unlike commercial flights, where passengers purchase individual seats, air charters allow clients to book the entire aircraft for transporting passengers or cargo. The market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising number of high-net-worth individuals and their increasing demand for luxury, privacy, and travel convenience.Fortune Business InsightsTM displays this information in a report titled, "Air Charter Services Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, and Report Forecast 2024-2032."Get a Free Sample Research Report:List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:Air Charter Service Pvt. Ltd. (U.K.)Gama Aviation (U.K.)Air Partner (U.K.)NetJets (U.S.)Delta Private Jets (U.S.)Asia Jet Partners Ltd. (Malaysia)Flexjet LLC (U.S.)GlobeAir AG (Austria)Jet Aviation AG (Switzerland)Jet Linx Aviation Inc. (U.S.)Market Drivers and Restraints:Increasing Use of Private Charters in Emerging Countries to Fuel Market GrowthAn increasing number of emerging countries across the world are availing private charter services due to a wide range of factors. These include rising income of high net-worth individuals and strong economic growth of developing nations in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and certain parts of Africa. Several multinational enterprises are also opting for air charter services to fly in CEOs and other key stakeholders from other states or countries. These aspects are expected to have a positive impact on the air charter services market growth.However, there are several stringent regulations that aircraft owners have to adhere to, to receive their Certificate of Airworthiness or 'C of A' to become eligible for using their aircraft for private aviation. This factor can hinder the market's progress.Get a Quote Now:Market Segmentation:Business Jets Gained Major Traction Due to Rising Demand for Aircraft Modernization ProgramsBased on aircraft type, the market is divided into business jet, turboprops, helicopters, and others. The business jet segment dominated the global market in 2023 and might record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period as the demand for aircraft modernization programs and Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) services is expected to rise in the aviation industry in the coming years.Growth in Passenger Air Traffic Boosted Use of Air Charter Services in Passenger AircraftBased on application, the market is classified into passenger, cargo, and others. The others segment consists of air ambulance and air taxi applications. The passenger segment held the largest global air charter services market share in 2023 as there has been a considerable increase in the passenger air traffic in the last few years.Rise in Private Air Travel Among Organizations Accelerated Demand for Domestic Air Charter ServicesBased on range, the market is classified into domestic and international. The domestic segment captured the biggest market share in 2023 due to a notable rise in domestic corporate air travel, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic era.With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.Regional Insights:North America Led Market Growth Due to Rise in Domestic Air TrafficNorth America accounted for the largest global air charter services market share in 2023 as the region is witnessing a notable rise in its annual domestic air traffic every year. Moreover, the U.S. has a large presence of leading market players, which will further contribute to the regional market's growth.Europe also held a considerable market share in 2023 owing to a robust growth in the region's tourism industry, which will increase the demand for private aviation services.Ask for Customization:Competitive Landscape:Leading Companies to Focus On Fleet Expansion and Other Strategies to Grow Their BusinessSome of the top players involved in the air charter services market are focusing on expanding their current fleet of aircraft to accommodate private aviation flights and cater to a wider pool of clients. They are also engaging in partnerships, acquisitions, and other business growth strategies to increase their global footprint and enhance their aviation capabilities.Report Coverage:The report has conducted a detailed study of the market and highlighted several critical areas, such as leading aircraft types, ranges, applications, and prominent market players. It has also focused on the latest market trends and the key industry developments. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report has given information on many other factors that have helped the market grow.Key Industry Developments:August 2024: Air Charter Service, a global leader in aircraft charter solutions, inaugurated its first office in Ireland with a new branch in Dublin. Notably, this milestone follows more than two decades after the company first outlined its international expansion strategy during a corporate conference held in Ireland.August 2024: Air Partner, a Wheels Up-owned charter services company, operated a dedicated flight under the branding "Paddy Airlines" for the Euro 2024 football championship. The charter flew Paddy Power staff, brand ambassadors, and fans from Stansted to Düsseldorf and back to attend England's opening match.Read Related Insights:Passenger to Freighter Market Size, Share, 2032Airborne Optronics Market Share, Size, Trends, 2032

