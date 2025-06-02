Thousands Rally In Athens Against Israeli Aggression On Gaza, Call For Palestinian Freedom

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Athens /PNN /

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the Greek capital on Saturday in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people and in protest against Israel's ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The march, organized by Greece's largest labor union, the All-Workers Militant Front (PAME), stretched over 2.5 kilometers from central Athens to the Israeli Embassy.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and held banners condemning what they described as a campaign of genocide against Gaza, chanting slogans in support of Palestinian freedom and independence.

Participants included a wide cross-section of Greek and Arab activists, members of the Palestinian community in Greece, and international supporters. One of the most moving moments of the march came when Arjwan Al-Farra, a young Palestinian girl wounded in Gaza, recited lines from Mahmoud Darwish's famous poem“On This Land.”

Mohammad Eqneibi, head of the General Union of Palestinian Workers in Greece, delivered a speech, highlighting the urgent need for global solidarity in the face of ongoing violence and displacement.

Palestinian Ambassador to Greece Yussef Dorkhom expressed his gratitude to the protesters for their continued support.“Together, with unwavering determination, we will bring an end to this brutal assault,” he said.