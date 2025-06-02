Qatar Museums, Hong Kong Palace Museum Present 'Wonders Of Imperial Carpets: Masterpieces From MIA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums has announced an upcoming exhibition Wonders of Imperial Carpets: Masterpieces from the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), Doha, opening at the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) from June 18 to October 6, 2025.

Co-organised by the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) and the HKPM, this landmark exhibition will be the first in Hong Kong to explore the rich artistic and cultural exchanges between Islamic and Chinese civilisations.

Presenting approximately 100 extraordinary objects, including imperial carpets, ceramics, manuscripts, metalwork, and jades, Wonders of Imperial Carpets draws primarily from the renowned collections of MIA, complemented by objects from the Palace Museum in Beijing and the HKPM.

The exhibition traces artistic exchanges between the Safavid dynasty (1501–1736), Mughal dynasty (1526–1857), and Ottoman dynasty (1299–1923), and the dynamic cross-cultural connections shaped through diplomacy, migration, and trade over centuries.

The exhibition is a legacy project of the Years of Culture initiative, a year-long programme of collaborations between Qatar and partner countries that seeks to nurture mutual respect and understanding by building long-term cultural, social, and economic ties.

It is also one of the key collaborative achievements following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the HKPM and Qatar Museums during the first-ever Hong Kong International Cultural Summit, organised by the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority last year.

Shaika Nasser Al-Nassr, Director, Museum of Islamic Art said,“The Museum of Islamic Art is honoured to collaborate with the Hong Kong Palace Museum to bring these remarkable artefacts from our collections to new audiences. Wonders of Imperial Carpets highlights not only the exceptional artistry and craftsmanship of the Safavid, Mughal, and Ottoman dynasties, but also the profound links that have bound Islamic and Chinese cultures for centuries. Such collaborations are a true reflection of longstanding dialogues between our regions and serve as important legacy of the Years of Culture initiative.”

Dr Louis Ng, Museum Director of the HKPM, said,“Wonders of Imperial Carpets marks the first time similar exhibitions is being staged outside of Qatar, incorporating a new curatorial concept and is enriched by the unique storyline of cultural exchange between China and the Islamic world. This approach demonstrates the HKPM's commitment to advancing dialogue among civilisations. The Islamic world, at different points in history, stretches from the Mediterranean in the West to Southeast Asia and further East-its art and culture continue to inspire societies and cultures across the world today. It is an immense privilege for us to present this special exhibition and share the captivating stories of the arts of the Islamic world with our visitors.”