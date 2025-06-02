Jaya Bhattacharya Reveals How 'Kumkum Bhagya' Helped Her Explore New Dimensions Of Grey Characters

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Veteran television actress Jaya Bhattacharya opened up about how her role in 'Kumkum Bhagya' allowed her to explore new dimensions of grey characters.

Bhattacharya joins the cast in a pivotal role as Shivansh's Bua Maa. Speaking about joining the Zee TV's popular family drama, the actress shared,“Coming back to a show on Zee TV truly feels like a homecoming. Being part of Kumkum Bhagya is an absolute delight. It's heartening to see so many familiar faces and witnessing how they've grown is incredibly fulfilling. Balaji Telefilms was the first production house to trust me with a negative role, which became a turning point in my career. I haven't looked back since.”

The 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' actress added,“This new character is exciting because she's so layered and complex. She's helping me tap into a different dimension of portraying grey roles, pushing me to explore new boundaries as an actor. I'm also thrilled to be sharing the screen with Gurdip for the first time-she's a phenomenal performer and brings incredible depth to her character. The atmosphere on set is vibrant and collaborative, and I'm really enjoying being part of such a passionate team. The audience has already shown me so much love through their messages, and I'm truly grateful for their continued support. There's a lot of high-voltage drama ahead-full of twists and surprises-that will definitely keep viewers hooked.”

Zee TV's long-running show "Kumkum Bhagya" enters a new chapter, focusing on the growing love story between Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and Raunak (Akshay Dev Bindra).

Talking about Jaya Bhattacharya, she is known for playing antagonistic roles in TV serials and is widely known for playing Payal in Ekta Kapoor's soap opera“Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.” She has appeared in numerous shows, including“Kasamh Se,”“Jhansi Ki Rani,”“Gangaa,”“Thapki Pyar Ki,”“Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka,” and“Thapki Pyar Ki 2.”