Zelenskyy Describes Strike on Russian Bombers as ‘Brilliant’
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy commended a recent assault on Russian strategic bomber aircraft, referring to it as "brilliant" and crediting it entirely to Ukraine.
In a statement posted on the social media platform X, he noted that the "Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk delivered a report regarding today’s operation," describing the outcome as "an absolutely brilliant result."
Zelenskyy emphasized that the accomplishment was "achieved solely by Ukraine," and added that it had taken one year, six months, and nine days from the operation's conception to its successful execution.
The Ukrainian leader further highlighted that this was the country’s "longest-range operation" to date.
He remarked that personnel involved in its orchestration had been safely "withdrawn from Russian territory on time," underscoring the operation’s precision and planning.
Zelenskyy also stated he had directed the Security Service to publicize any permissible information regarding the mission’s success and specifics, while noting that some aspects must remain confidential for now.
Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s position, affirming that the country is merely defending itself. “Ukraine is defending itself, and rightly so—we are doing everything to make Russia feel the need to end this war. Russia started this war; Russia must end it," he declared.
Prior to Zelenskyy’s comments, Ukrainian forces had launched what was described as a "large-scale" drone strike targeting Russian bomber aircraft.
Reports from Russian state media suggested that more than 40 strategic jets were destroyed across various locations, including in the remote Irkutsk region of Siberia—situated over 4,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
Although governors from two Russian regions acknowledged the Ukrainian offensive, the Russian Defense Ministry released a conflicting update, asserting that the strikes on three bases were unsuccessful.
However, they did concede that some aircraft at other sites had caught fire before the blazes were extinguished.
