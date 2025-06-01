'India Hosts G-20, Pakistan Hosts Top T20 Top 20 Global Terrorists': Priyanka Chaturvedi In London

MENAFN - Live Mint) Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said on 1 June that while India is pursuing global free trade agreements, Pakistan, on the other hand, was promoting 'free terrorist agreeement' by hosting top 20 global terrorists.

"...We had a very successful presidency of G-20... While we host the G-20, Pakistan hosts the T-20. The top 20 terrorists of the world will be found being hosted by the Pakistan state government . It's their stated policy," Chaturvedi said speaking in London.

The 2023 G20 New Delhi summit was the eighteenth meeting of the G20 (Group of Twenty), held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Delhi on 9–10 September 2023. The G20 New Delhi Summit was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi . India's presidency began on 1 December 2022.

The Rajya Sabha MP is part of Indian delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, which also includes BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Samik Bhattacharya, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

“Right from Osama Bin Laden.... All of you must see the documentary. How he was taken out from Pakistan..... They shake hands with you but bite you in the back,” she said.

Earlier, the all-party delegation interacted with the Indian diaspora at India House in London. During the interaction, the Members of Parliament reaffirmed India's united stance and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

“We have just concluded a free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK. We signed with Australia some time ago. We are going to do that with the European Union, and with the USA sometime soon,” Chaturvedi said.

As many as 26 people were killed and several others were injured in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on 22 April. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May as a decisive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack and targetted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“India is looking at trade, we are looking at economy, we are looking at commerce, while they (Pakistan) are looking at free terrorist arrangement across the world. That is what we need to expose,” she said.

Chaturvedi said over 100 terrorists were killed in strikes under Operation Sindoor , warning they could have carried out attacks worldwide, and praised India's armed forces for their actions.

“Our armed forces have said over 100 terrorists have died in the strikes. You can imagine these terrorists were capable of carrying out 100 terror activities, not just in India, but across the world, so the world should be thanking the armed forces of India for doing what they did,” she said.

